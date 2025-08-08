Hoover Sun 2025 first day of school photo gallery

by

×

1 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school22.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

2 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school29.jpeg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

3 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school7.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

4 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school8.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

5 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school4.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

6 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school3.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

7 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school12.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

8 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school15.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

9 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school16.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

10 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school23.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

11 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school24.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

12 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school26.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

13 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school30.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

14 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school28.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

15 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school27.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

16 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school25.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

17 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school21.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

18 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school20.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

19 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school19.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

20 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school18.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

21 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school17.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

22 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school14.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

23 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school13.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

24 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school11.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

25 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school10.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

26 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school9.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

27 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school6.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

28 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school5.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

29 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school2.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

×

30 of 30

250807_Hoover_first_day_of_school1.jpg

Contributed photo

First day of school in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.

Hoover students returned to school for their first day of the fall semester Thursday, and parents captured the moment in snapshots across town.

Here's our photo gallery. You can share more first-day-of-school pics on the post on the Hoover Sun Facebook page.