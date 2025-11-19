17 Hoover students named Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools A total of 17 students from Hoover City Schools earned National Merit semifinalist honors.

Seventeen Hoover City Schools students have been named National Merit semifinalists in the 71st annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students represent the top 1% of high school seniors nationwide, based on their 2024 PSAT scores.

More than 16,000 students across the U.S. earned the designation. Semifinalists are now eligible to compete for nearly $26 million in scholarships to be awarded in spring 2026.

Hoover High School honorees : Madelyn Bauman, Elijah Burns, Jacob Clary, Jay Glaves, Hasini Grandhi, Philip Mason, Aidan Naftel, Sara Roy and Allan Yuan.

: Madelyn Bauman, Elijah Burns, Jacob Clary, Jay Glaves, Hasini Grandhi, Philip Mason, Aidan Naftel, Sara Roy and Allan Yuan. Spain Park High School honorees: Zaiden Ajani, Lane Allen, Alia Bush, Lorelai Kindle, Emma Nikolic, Allen Padgham, Sarah Phillips and Alexander Ritchey.

Peer Helpers lead wellness week

Hoover High School’s Peer Helpers led National Suicide Prevention Week activities the week of Sept. 22, focusing on awareness, mental health and student support.

Events included activities to promote helpful habits for a healthy mind, with a message of encouragement: Mental health matters — and so do you.

Celebrating Hispanic heritage

Throughout September, Hoover City Schools honored Hispanic Heritage Month through schoolwide projects and community experiences. Students explored the impact of Hispanic leaders, sampled empanadas from a local restaurant and participated in Flamenco dance lessons and other cultural activities.