Hoover students head back to the classroom

Maggie Bain has spent the past three years at Hoover High School, heavily involved in the arts programs there — band, choir and theater.

Now it’s her senior year, and she’s looking forward to taking advantage of every opportunity she can and hoping to play a leadership role.

Senior activities for Bain, a Hoover High Ambassador, actually kicked off during the summer with a choir trip to France to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, singing on the beach at Normandy and taking part in an international choir festival in Paris.

And as school starts back on Aug. 8, Bain said she’s really looking forward to reconnecting with more friends.

The new school year brings a number of new or improved facilities for students in Hoover City Schools, as well as some new faces in key leadership positions and a few changes with buses and the code of conduct.

WHAT’S NEW?

One of the most visible new additions is a $15.4 million performing arts center at Hoover High. While a ribbon cutting and grand opening was held in April, this will be the first full year the various arts groups will get to use it.

“That’ll be super exciting,” Bain said. “All the fine arts are planning on using that space. So it’ll be used for band concerts, choir concerts, as well as major theater performances.”

The 36,000-square-foot facility includes a 940-seat auditorium, an orchestra pit, a full theatrical lighting and sound system, a full-fly curtain loft, an on-site scene construction workshop directly behind the stage and an automated theatrical rigging system.

The building is at the southern end of the high school, connected to the band room via a hallway.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said the school board’s investment in the performing arts center underscores the district’s commitment to providing students with the best resources.

“It symbolizes our commitment to providing students with unparalleled opportunities for artistic expression,” Maddox said. “As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to witnessing the countless performances and experiences that will enrich the lives of our students and community members alike.”

Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan said everyone is excited about the new performing arts center.

“Our students win national and state competitions and now have a first-class facility to perform for the community,” Hogan said. “I am confident that the opportunities afforded by this remarkable facility will inspire creativity, foster collaboration and elevate the artistic achievements of our students for years to come.”

About 26% of students at Hoover High are involved in the arts programs, school officials said.

Across town at Spain Park High School, the Spain Park theater is undergoing a renovation that is due to be complete by the end of September, said Matt Wilson, the school system’s operations director. That $1.2 million project includes sound and lighting upgrades, new flooring, new curtains and curtain-rigging system, fresh paint and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

There have been improvements made with athletic facilities as well. New restrooms have been built at the baseball and softball fields at both Hoover and Spain Park high schools, and that work was expected to be wrapped up at the end of July, Wilson said.

A new athletic restroom and storage building at Bumpus Middle School is expected to be completed by mid-August, he said.

Three schools — Deer Valley, Green Valley and Shades Mountain elementary schools — all were having new playgrounds installed in July, and the playground surface at Rocky Ridge Elementary was being redone.

Three schools — Rocky Ridge Elementary, Simmons Middle and Spain Park High — had partial roof replacements done this summer, with the remaining roofs at those schools scheduled for replacement next summer, Wilson said. Rocky Ridge and Green Valley also had new air conditioning systems installed, and Gwin Elementary and Simmons Middle School had new ventilation hoods installed in their cafeteria kitchens, he said.

There also were various painting and flooring projects throughout the school system.

There are three changes to the code of conduct this year. First, school officials tried to make the dress code more gender neutral, taking out specific wording regarding things such as bras, panties and halter tops, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Lamar said. The dress code now states that “clothing should not reveal the body (sides, chest, midriff, back, bottom, etc.) or undergarments while standing or sitting, or be too tight or excessively large or baggy.”

Second, they removed the penalty for being late to a bus stop because there are natural consequences for that, such as a parent having to take the child to school, he said. Third, the code of conduct now specifies that if a student has excessive absences, parents may be subject to prosecution and jail time, he said.

WHO’S NEW?

On the personnel front, Hoover has three new principals this year.

Chelsea Bayko, who has been an assistant principal at Simmons Middle this past year and at Bluff Park Elementary before that, was named the new principal for Rocky Ridge Elementary, replacing Dil Uswatte, who left to become the new chief academic officer for the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham.

Carl Berryhill, an assistant principal at Green Valley this past year and at Gwin Elementary four years before that, was named the new principal at Trace Crossings Elementary. He replaces Quincy Collins, who is taking a one-year leave of absence.

Riverchase Elementary Principal Alice Turney also left to become the elementary principal at i3 Academy. She was replaced by Taylar Posey, who was principal at Brookwood Elementary in Tuscaloosa County this past year.

See more about the three new principals on page 10.

The school district also has a host of new assistant principals:

Jason Deason, the principal at Alexandria High School in Calhoun County for the past four years, will be an assistant principal at Hoover High.

Amy England is moving from an assistant principal job at Vestavia Hills High School to become an assistant principal at Hoover High.

Jennifer Lowe is moving from an assistant principal job at Hoover High to an assistant principal job at Spain Park High.

Alli Phelps, who was an English language teacher/case manager at Brock’s Gap Intermediate and Deer Valley Elementary, is now an assistant principal at Riverchase Elementary.

Matthew Stephens, who has been an assistant principal at Riverchase, is transferring to an assistant principal job at Berry Middle.

Mariah Alfano has moved from a teaching job at Trace Crossings Elementary to become an assistant principal at Green Valley.

Shelley Bailey, previously a regional instructional coach with the Alabama Department of Education, is the new sixth grade assistant principal at Simmons.

Dedrick Agee, previously an assistant principal with Alabaster City Schools, is the new ninth and 11th grade assistant principal at Spain Park High.

Maddox said that Desiree Smith, the new chief talent officer for the Hoover school system, and her team did an amazing job of filling vacancies and getting other personnel hired this school year. They got started about three months earlier than in the past, which helped ensure quality applicants, he said.

The school district doesn’t have any big new academic initiatives this year, other than hiring more people to help struggling learners, Maddox said.

The school board this past spring agreed to hire 25 more academic interventionists to help struggling students make academic gains, bringing the total number of interventionists to 60. That’s a significant investment, he said.

The Hoover district also has added 14 more special education teachers to help with the growing special education population and ease the workload on other teachers, Maddox said. Other new additions this year include two more counselors at Hoover High, three more English as a Second Language teachers, two speech language pathologists, another nurse, an exceptional education coordinator and a new math coach. Every elementary school now has a math coach and a reading coach, he said.

The school board also agreed to pay special education teachers an extra $2,500 supplement (in addition to the $1,100 supplement offered by the state) this year due to the difficulty in finding enough special education teachers, he said.

OK, YOU’RE NEW?

For families that are new to Hoover City Schools, here are a few key points about the district.

The system last fall had 13,322 students spread across 10 elementary schools, one intermediate school, three middle schools, two high schools and the Riverchase Career Connection Center, which serves students from both high schools for part of the school day. There were about 1,800 employees last year, and that number is growing this year.

Hoover High School was the largest school in the state, with 2,884 students last fall — 463 more students than any other school. Spain Park High had 1,502 students.

Last fall, niche.com ranked Hoover City Schools as the fifth best school district in the state based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and public school district ratings, falling behind only Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Trussville.

State test scores for this past spring had not yet been released as of press time, but scores from spring 2023 showed 73% of Hoover students were proficient in English, while 59% were proficient in math and 61% were proficient in science.

School bus routes were still being drawn for this year at press time, as enrollment numbers were being reviewed and additional drivers were being hired and trained. Last year, the school district had 109 drivers driving 191 routes and traveling 6,711 miles each day, Transportation Director Brad Hayn said.

The number of bus stops will drop this year because the final three schools — Shades Mountain Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High — that had used front-door pickup are converting to the community bus stop model to maximize resources and safety, Hayn said.

Elementary and intermediate students who buy meals at schools will pay $1.75 for breakfast and $2.50 for lunch, while middle and high school students will pay $2 for breakfast and $3 for lunch. Last fall, about 33% of Hoover students qualified for free or reduced-priced meals due to family incomes.

Parents can find out more information about the district at hoovercityschools.net.

WHAT’S NEXT?

One change coming soon is the addition of an auto repair shop at the Riverchase Career Connection Center as part of a new Automotive Academy. The 4,000-square-foot addition will include a four-bay garage, an alignment center and two lifts, Wilson said.

This will be the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s seventh academy. Others already operational are the Culinary and Hospitality Academy, Cyber Innovation Academy, Fire Science Academy, Health Science Academy, Skilled Trades Academy and Cosmetology and Barbering Academy.

Construction of the new auto repair shop should be complete by February 2025, in plenty of time to begin the new academy in August 2025, Wilson said.

Work also is expected to begin sometime this school year on athletic locker room renovations at Spain Park High School, though exact plans have yet to be determined, Maddox said.

“I’m really excited about seeing the kids return and staff members,” he said. “I know everyone will be excited for the new year, looking for good things from the school district. We want to be the best at everything we do. We’re not perfect, but we try to do the best job that we can in an effort to help our students achieve.”

Steve Stiefel contributed to this article.