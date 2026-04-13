Hoover, Spain Park students make all-state bands, orchestras

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sallie Vines White Tenor saxophonist Thatcher Jones from Hoover High School made both the all-state band and all-state jazz band.

Thirty-one students from Hoover High School and six from Spain Park High were selected for the 2026 all-state band, jazz band and orchestra ensembles, highlighting exceptional musical achievement across both schools’ programs.

In all-state band, Hoover students include Anli Chen (flute), Annie Li (clarinet), Jacob Clary (clarinet), Jordan Parish (bass clarinet), Thatcher Jones (tenor sax), Jacob Baker (trumpet), Alana Hyche (trumpet), Gavin Tidwell (French horn), Reid Chapman (French horn) and Mac McRae (string bass), with Aerin Briscoe (flute), Kotaro Saigusai (clarinet), Cademon Dark (bass clarinet) and Elijah Petit (saxophone) serving as alternates.

Spain Park students who made all-state band include Emma Nikolic (flute) and Auston Parks (percussion), with alternates Aerin Brisco (flute), Kotaro Saigusa (clarinet), Caedmon Dark (bass clarinet) and Lane Allen (percussion).

In the all-state gold jazz band were Hoover High students Holden Lee (piano), Paxton Steed (vibraphone), Jay Glaves (trumpet), Elijah Burns (trumpet), Tyler Stephens (trumpet), Mitchell King (trombone), Ryan Williams (tenor saxophone), Thatcher Jones (tenor saxophone), Lukas Giuvenduto (baritone saxophone) and Collin Schroeder (guitar).

Silver band members from Hoover High include Natalia Pavicevic (alto saxophone), Jack Breland (bass trombone), Chris Hicklin (drum set), Alana Hyche (trumpet) and Charlie Seales (percussion/drums). Bronze band selections from Hoover High are Maria Butler (alto saxophone) and Dallas Seals (trombone), while Zeke Gibbs (bass) was an alternate selection.

In all-state orchestra, Hoover students Gavin Tidwell (French horn) and Reid Chapman (French horn) made the Festival Orchestra, while Anli Chen (flute), Jay Glaves (French horn), Valeria Manzo (percussion) and Genta Saigusa (violin) made the Sinfonia Orchestra. Spain Park students making all-state orchestra were Molly Wilson (oboe), Caroline Dowdy (percussion), Keely Weeks (violin) and Lexie Holmes (flute).