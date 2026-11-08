Hoover, Spain Park students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Hoover High School National Merit semifinalists, back row, from left: Krish Nathan, Robert Ross, Adrien Lowe and Dang Khoi Nguyen. Front row, from left: Phoebe Beaukelman, Jingyi Su, Kylie Crosby, Nia Reese, Savannah Deakle, Serena Agrawal and Audrey Law.

Twenty-one students at Hoover High School and Spain Park High School have earned one of the nation’s top academic distinctions, being named semifinalists in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program. The local students are among more than 16,000 seniors nationwide to receive the honor.

At Hoover High School, the semifinalists are Krish Nathan, Robert Ross, Adrien Lowe, Dang Khoi Nguyen, Phoebe Beaukelman, Jingyi Su, Kylie Crosby, Nia Reese, Savannah Deakle, Serena Agrawal and Audrey Law.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Spain Park High School National Merit semifinalists, back row, from left: Samuel Fishman, Auston Parks, William “Will” Rothman, Carter Flurry and Adarsh Vadlakonda. Front row, from left: Hillty Tran, Julie Parks, Margaret “Maggie” Parker, Dallas Lewis and Joseph “Nash” Dorion.

Spain Park High School’s semifinalists are Samuel Fishman, Auston Parks, William “Will” Rothman, Carter Flurry, Adarsh Vadlakonda, Hillty Tran, Julie Parks, Margaret “Maggie” Parker, Dallas Lewis and Joseph “Nash” Dorion.

The students earned the distinction based on their performance on the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT. More than 1.2 million students entered the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program, with only about 1% selected as semifinalists.

For the students, becoming a semifinalist is an important milestone in the National Merit selection process. Those seeking to advance to Finalist standing must complete a detailed application that includes their academic record, extracurricular activities, leadership, employment, honors and awards.

Students must also write an essay, receive a recommendation from a school official and submit a confirming SAT or ACT score demonstrating continued academic performance.

Approximately 95% of semifinalists are expected to advance to Finalist standing. From that group, about 6,700 students will ultimately be selected as National Merit Scholarship winners.

The students will continue through the selection process during the 2026-27 school year, with National Merit Finalists expected to be announced in the spring of 2027.