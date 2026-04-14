Hoover, Spain Park law academies shape tomorrow's advocates

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover and Spain Park High Schools. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies.

On any given afternoon in Hoover, teenagers can be found debating constitutional amendments, fielding rapid-fire questions from judges or drafting legislation destined for a mock statehouse floor.

At Spain Park and Hoover high schools, law academy students aren’t just learning about the justice system. They’re stepping into it.

Through a blend of classroom instruction, competitions and real-world experiences, the academies immerse students in the processes that shape American law and government. Along the way, students develop skills in research, writing, public speaking and critical thinking that extend well beyond the courtroom.

At Spain Park High School, Law Academy sponsor Craig Thompson said his involvement with the program began in 2007 when Hoover City Schools expanded the existing Hoover High School Law Academy to Spain Park.

“I wanted to be involved because I saw it as a chance to get more kids involved in activities,” Thompson said.

A graduate of Hoover City Schools himself, Thompson said the opportunity to build another academic program that connects students with extracurricular opportunities was meaningful.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover and Spain Park High Schools. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies.

“I am a Hoover ‘kid’ and started attending Shades Mountain Elementary around 1981,” he said. “I really think Hoover is one of the best school systems in the country.”

Today, the Spain Park program operates as a four-year elective sequence that Thompson describes as a “school within a school,” designed to emphasize reading, writing, public speaking and critical thinking.

“It’s a four-year elective that starts with philosophy, then constitutional issues and then more practical legal questions,” Thompson said.

Students read Supreme Court cases, study philosophers and debate constitutional amendments in class. But much of the learning takes place through competitions such as mock trial, moot court and mock legislature.

“We read Supreme Court cases in class, we study philosophers, we argue about constitutional amendments, but students learn the most while competing,” Thompson said. “These activities require reading comprehension, legal writing and public speaking.”

For Thompson, one of the most important benefits of the academy is the way it encourages students to examine issues from multiple perspectives.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover and Spain Park High Schools. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies. Students in the Hoover and Spain Park Law Academies.

“The most positive aspect I have seen is that it requires students to look at multiple sides of difficult issues,” Thompson said. “Oftentimes in cases, there are no easy answers, but in trying to find solutions, students grow the most.”

That emphasis on thoughtful debate resonates with students.

Senior Shivika Kumar was drawn to the academy because of its hands-on approach.

“I was intrigued with doing events like mock trials,” Kumar said. “I wanted to do work similar to what actual lawyers do and in the same places.”

Since then, Kumar has had opportunities and experiences that extend well beyond the classroom. Kumar has argued moot court at Duke University and traveled to the Alabama State House and a federal courthouse in Montgomery, gaining firsthand exposure to the legal system.

But the program’s impact goes deeper than competition.

“No other class gave me as much of an opportunity to become more aware of events around you and how to form opinions about them while respecting others,” Kumar said.

At the same time, Kumar learned many important skills, such as developing an “attorney voice” and improved listening skills.

“Sometimes it’s more important to listen first,” Kumar said.

Building advocates at Hoover High

Across town at Hoover High School, the Law Academy follows a similar philosophy.

The Hoover program is a four-year academic elective that offers courses in introduction to law, philosophy and ethics, constitutional law and practical law. Students also participate in competitive and experiential opportunities such as mock trial, moot court and Alabama Youth Legislative Conference.

Law Academy Director Amy Raymer said the program was never intended to steer students exclusively toward legal careers.

“Our goal has always been to encourage critical thinking,” Raymer said. “We use the law, legal concepts, competitions, etc. to achieve that goal.”

Much of the program builds upon concepts students first encounter in social studies classes, allowing them to explore the material in greater depth while applying it to real-world situations.

“It is incredibly important that all of our students have an understanding of American government, the court system and their basic rights,” Raymer said.

Over the years, Hoover’s Law Academy has developed strong relationships with members of the local legal community. Former students who are now attorneys, parents working in legal fields and other professionals often provide mentorship, feedback and financial support.

Those partnerships have opened the door to unique learning opportunities. Students have met the governor, toured the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham and visited the Jefferson County Jail. Upper-level classes have also attended oral arguments before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Many students also participate in the Alabama Youth Legislative Conference in Montgomery, where they present legislation they have written and guide it through the full lawmaking process.

The academies’ competitive teams also regularly travel to regional and national tournaments.

In February, two Hoover students — freshman Luke Hertz and sophomore Parker Jones — attended a National Association of Moot Court competition hosted by the Duke University moot court team.

As first-time competitors, they faced students from prestigious schools across the country and performed exceptionally well. The pair advanced to the tournament’s octofinals, and Hertz earned second place for oratory in the preliminary rounds and finished eighth overall among competitors.

Moot court competitions simulate appellate court arguments, where students present legal reasoning before judges who frequently interrupt with challenging questions.

For Hertz, joining the academy initially seemed like a simple choice.

“Well, I guess I have to do an academy, and I like to argue,” he said.

At first, he expected to move on after a year. Instead, the program quickly became one of the most important parts of his high school experience.

“I have been blown away by my experience in the academy, and I can’t imagine high school without it,” Hertz said.

For teachers leading the programs, moments like that are among the most rewarding parts of the job.

“Regardless of a student’s areas of strength and weakness, having a front-row seat to their development and growth from their freshman year to their senior year is the most rewarding aspect of this job,” Raymer said.

She said students learn to think on their feet, connect real-world examples to classroom discussions and develop confidence in public speaking and analysis.

At Spain Park, Thompson said success is measured not just in trophies, but in how students respond to challenges.

“I always watch our teams closest when we lose, not win,” he said. “It’s in those moments, when our students applaud for the teams that beat them, that I am the most proud.”

Both educators emphasize that while some students may eventually pursue careers in law, the academies’ broader mission is to prepare students for thoughtful participation in civic life.

Raymer’s advice to incoming freshmen at Hoover High School reflects that philosophy.

“Find your people,” she said. “Hoover High School can be overwhelming. It helps to have a group of other students with common interests and goals that provide you with an anchor.”

Inside classrooms that double as courtrooms and legislative chambers, Spain Park and Hoover Law Academy students are discovering that studying the law is ultimately about understanding complex ideas, communicating clearly and respecting different viewpoints.

In the process, they are not only learning about the justice system. They are learning how to think critically, speak confidently and engage the world with integrity.