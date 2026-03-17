Hoover show choirs capture honors in Albertville, Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Erika Ring Cagle. The Paradigm show choir from Hoover High School The Paradigm show choir from Hoover High School performs at the Albertville Diamond Classic at Albertville High School on Jan. 31.

Show choirs in Hoover City Schools began their 2026 competition season with success.

At the Albertville Diamond Classic at Albertville High School, Hoover High’s Paradigm show choir won first place in the middle mixed division on Jan. 31, plus best vocals and best overall effect.

The show choirs from Simmons and Berry middle schools competed in the Albertville Diamond Classic on Jan. 30, and Simmons’ Synergy show choir won best show design.

Then on Feb. 7, Spain Park High School’s Rhapsody in Blue show choir competed in the King of the Mountain competition at Oak Mountain High School and won second runner-up. Spain Park’s Sammy Carmago was named best performer.

The previous day, on Feb. 6, Bumpus Middle School’s Cadence show choir received first place in the King of the Mountain competition despite battling a wave of sickness. Cadence also won best overall effect, best choreography and best vocals. Meanwhile, Simmons’ Synergy chow choir placed fifth, and eighth grader Scarlett Hansen was named best female soloist.

In other Hoover school news:

Spain Park High School hosted the Girls Engaged in Math and Science Expo on Feb. 7, drawing more than 600 girls from throughout the district. The girls were able to explore science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on projects, and they showcased their ideas and their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Spain Park High School’s flag football team was featured on NBC Sports in a segment with Peter King on football in America on Feb. 8.

Hoover High School’s Anna Gill placed third in 11th- and 12th-grade digital photography at the State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Show in Montgomery with her piece entitled “Head Above Water.”