Update: Hoover schools closed Monday, March 31

UPDATE: Hoover school officials have decided to close school on Monday, March 31, due to the threat of severe weather.

Initially, the school system was going to open with a three-hour delay, but updated guidance from the National Weather Service indicated that the anticipated severe weather is predicted to directly impact transportation times, with the potential for high winds and hail. This was especailly considered a safety concern for students riding buses.

Additionally, all Jefferson State Community College campuses, including the one in Hoover, will not open until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service indicated a risk for severe thunderstorms across central Alabama between late Sunday night through Monday afternoon, including potential tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. The greatest risk for the Birmingham area is between 6 and 10 a.m.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 7:46 am. on March 31.