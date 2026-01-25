Hoover schools to close Monday, Jan. 26, for potential icy weather

× Expand Graphic by Erin Nelson Sweeney

Due to the potential for icy weather conditions, Hoover City Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, school officials said.

With the rain that came Sunday, freezing temperatures overnight and prediction of freezing temperatures almost all day Monday, there is potential for black ice on the roads and dangerous travel conditions, Hoover City Schools spokeswoman Merrick Wilson said.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” the school system said in a news release.

The Hoover system will not use Monday as an e-learning day either. School officials will monitor the weather and road conditions and determine a plan for Tuesday on Monday, Wilson said. Any additional changes that need to be made to the school schedule will be communicated through the ParentSquare notification system, the school system’s website and social media channels.

The Hoover Recreation Center and Finley Center, both city of Hoover facilities, will delay their opening Monday until 8 a.m. City recreational basketball practices and games are canceled, and there will be no group classes or meal served at the Hoover Senior Center.

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for central Alabama for Sunday night through Monday morning and again for Monday night through Tuesday morning, noting that “dangerously cold wind chills as low as 0-10 degrees” are expected.

The temperature in Hoover is forecast to drop to 21 Monday morning and 14 Tuesday morning, according to weather.com.