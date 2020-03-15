Hoover schools to close Monday instead of Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Schools flag The Hoover City Schools flag flies in front of the Farr Administration Building, which houses the school system's central office in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Hoover school officials on Saturday night announced that, “out of an abundance of caution and concern for students and personnel,” all Hoover schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 — three days earlier that required by the governor.

The governor on Friday had declared a state of emergency and ordered that all public schools in Alabama close beginning at the close of business on Wednesday, March 18, and stay closed at least until Monday, April 6.

But Hoover and numerous other school systems have decided to close even earlier than that. All student absences, March 16 through April 6, will be excused, according to a statement released by Hoover schools spokesman Jason Gaston.

All school-related activities, including athletics, will be canceled during school closure, the statement said.

However, student meals will be available at Green Valley Elementary School at 3200 Old Columbiana Road next week (Monday through Friday) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The meals will be in bags and available for people to drive up, grab and go, officials said.

Twelve-month employees for Hoover City Schools are directed to report to work on Monday, March 16, to help prepare additional resources to answer people’s questions and concerns.