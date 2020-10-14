Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy takes job as college president

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kathy Murphy 8-8-16 Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy talks to school system employees during a back-to-school address at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy has accepted a new job as president of Gadsden State Community College, the Alabama Community College System announced today.

Murphy, who has been superintendent for Hoover City Schools since the summer of 2015, will begin her new job Jan. 1, according to a news release from the community college system.

“Dr. Murphy is a visionary educator with a proven record of focusing on all aspects of the student experience, which is the leadership we aim for at every community college in our state,” said Jimmy Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System in a written statement. “I am confident that Dr. Murphy’s determination to work alongside the faculty, staff and community at Gadsden State will reap great benefits for the college as they continue to provide the education and skills training needed for Alabama’s workforce.”

Murphy was appointed after a months-long search by a committee.

“The opportunity to serve Alabamians in Anniston, Centre, and Gadsden in this capacity is a privilege I am honored to pursue,” Murphy said in a written statement. “I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues and students to ensure that we are best serving generations of college- and career-bound students who choose Gadsden State as part of their path.”

In a separate statement released by Hoover City Schools, Murphy said serving as Hoover’s superintendent has been the highlight of her career.

“HCS is one of the finest school districts in the state and nation,” Murphy said. “It holds this distinction because of outstanding teachers, school leaders, support staff and the school board. Blend this with the fine young people in our district, their caring parents and a supportive city, and the formula is complete for greatness. HCS will continue its fine tradition of success.”

Before coming to Hoover five years ago, Murphy served as superintendent in Monroe County for four years but also served two years as an administrative assistant to the Butler County superintendent, seven years as a high school principal (Charles Henderson and Greenville high schools) and nine years as principal at Greenville Middle School.

She also taught eight years as a college professor at Judson College and West Georgia College and served as athletic director and a department chairwoman at one of those colleges. She was a finalist to become the state school superintendent in April 2018.

Gadsden State has five campuses and educational centers across Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah and St. Clair counties. The college offers degrees and certifications across 17 programs of study and is among the latest of Alabama’s community colleges to host the Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (F.A.M.E.) apprenticeship program with area companies.

Murphy obtained a doctorate in physical education (with an emphasis in program administration and curriculum development) and a master’s degree in physical education from Auburn University. She also has a master’s degree and educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Auburn University Montgomery and a bachelor’s degree in education from Troy University.