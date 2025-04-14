Hoover schools offer multilingual families assistance with registration

× Expand Adobe stock image multilingual - word from wooden blocks with letters, use many different languages multilingual concept, random letters around, white background multilingual - word from wooden blocks with letters, use many different languages multilingual concept, random letters around, white background

The Hoover school system over the next three weeks plans to hold three in-person school registration events designed specifically for multilingual families, who may find registration more challenging due to language barriers.

Interpreters and technical support staff will be available at the registration fairs to make the online enrollment process more welcoming and easier for multilingual families and also give the families an opportunity to meet with English Language Learner teachers.

“Our goal is to make every family feel supported and confident as they navigate the registration process,” said Stephanie Adams, the Hoover school district lead registrar. “By providing in-person assistance and translation support, we’re ensuring that language is never a barrier to accessing the opportunities our schools offer.”

Multilingual families are encouraged to attend any of the following sessions: