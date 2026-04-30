Hoover schools name new chief administrative officer, 2 principals, assistant principal

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools From left are the Hoover school system's new chief administrative officer, Scott Mitchell; new Deer Valley Elementary Principal Leah Colley, new Riverchase Elementary Principal Sherita Williams and new South Shades Crest Elementary Assistant Principal Aldric Bennett.

The Hoover Board of Education on Thursday hired a new chief administrative officer, for the school system, selected two new principals and moved a fourth administrator to a new school.

Scott Mitchell, the principal at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School and Hoover’s longest-serving active principal, was named the new chief administrative officer to take the place of Bob Lawry, who is retiring Aug. 1.

Leah Coffey, the assistant principal at Shades Mountain Elementary School, was named the new principal for Deer Valley Elementary, replacing Nicole Stokes, who is taking a job with the Alabama Department of Education.

Sherita Williams, the assistant principal at Greystone Elementary, was hired as the new principal for Riverchase Elementary. She replaces Taylar Posey, who is leaving to become a professor at the University of Montevallo.

And Aldric Bennett, an assistant principal at Simmons Middle School, is moving to become the assistant principal at South Shades Crest Elementary.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Scott Mitchell is the new chief administrative officer for Hoover City Schools in Hoover, Alabama.

SCOTT MITCHELL

Mitchell has 27 years with Hoover City Schools, including time as a classroom teacher at Trace Crossings and Riverchase elementary schools and assistant principal at Deer Valley Elementary. He has been the principal at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School since the school was established in 2011.

Under his leadership, Brock’s Gap has consistently demonstrated high levels of academic performance, earning consecutive state report card scores of 98, 99 and 100. The school has also received recognition at the state and national levels, including designation as a National School of Character and a National Green Ribbon School.

Mitchell is also recognized for leadership beyond the school level. He is a 2026 Leadership Hoover member and has been actively involved with the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, serving as a membership chair and a mentor principal. He has also participated in the Hope Leadership Institute and served in leadership roles with the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators, including District IV president and vice president.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Bryan Phillips Agent of Change Award for his leadership, innovation and commitment to using technology to support teaching and learning.

“Fifteen years at Brock's Gap has been a gift, and there is nothing more rewarding than serving this community,” Mitchell said in a written statement. “I am thrilled to step into this new role, where I can take the lessons learned from my school family and apply them to supporting even more of our students and families across our district."

In this role, he will oversee the development and implementation of procedures to ensure compliance with local, state and federal regulations while supporting district administrators in strengthening programs and practices. He will administer oversight over key areas, including transportation, operations, the alternative school program and student services. He will also oversee the school resource officer program, serve as a liaison to the Hoover Police Department and other emergency agencies, coordinate crisis planning and school safety procedures, and lead the annual review of the student code of conduct and board policies.

“Mr. Mitchell understands our community and the people who make it special,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a written statement. “He is highly respected among his peers and brings strong experience, a collaborative approach to leadership, and a focus on supporting our schools. We’re excited to see the impact he will make in this role as we continue building momentum across Hoover City Schools.”

Mitchell has a bachelor’s degree in education and an educational specialist degree in school administration from the University of Montevallo, as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He will remain principal at Brock’s Gap Intermediate through the end of June before moving to the central office.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Leah Colley is the new principal at Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama.

LEAH COFFEY

Coffey has been assistant principal at Shades Mountain Elementary for the past three years but has a total of 21 years in education. She started her career as a first-grade teacher and later taught second grade and served as an instructional coach and reading specialist. She served as an assistant principal in Tuscaloosa County before coming to Hoover City Schools.

During her time at Shades Mountain Elementary, she has been part of the leadership team that helped the school earn National Blue Ribbon recognition and i-Ready Super Stretch School honors for two consecutive years.

Colley earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s degree in instructional leadership and elementary education from the University of West Alabama.

“I am honored to serve the students, staff and families of Deer Valley Elementary,” Colley said in a written statement. “I look forward to building strong relationships and continuing the work of supporting every student’s growth and success. Deer Valley has a strong foundation, and I am excited to be part of the magic that takes place there each day.”

Maddox said Colley is an outstanding leader who brings a deep understanding of instruction and a strong commitment to students, staff and families. “We look forward to the momentum she will continue to build for the Deer Valley community,” he said.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Sherita Williams is the new principal at Riverchase Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama.

SHERITA WILLIAMS

Williams has more than 30 years of experience in education, including assistant principal at Greystone Elementary for the past 10 years. She has served in multiple roles over the years, including elementary teacher, math tutor, and reading and math intervention teacher. In addition to her time as assistant principal at Greystone, she also served as an assistant principal at South Shades Crest Elementary and had two years of K-8 administrative experience in Sumter County.

She also participated in the Hoover district’s Aspiring Principals Academy, a leadership development program designed to prepare future principals.

In 2025, Williams was recognized as the Alabama Board of Education District 4 nominee for the Alabama Outstanding Assistant Principal Award given out by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

She is also an active member of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators and the NAESP.

“I am honored and consider it a privilege to continue serving Hoover City Schools and our amazing community,” Williams said in a written statement. “It is my intent to build on the strong foundation already in place at Riverchase. My goal is to support our school community so our students recognize their value, teachers know that they are supported, and families feel connected and a vital part of the school community. I want everyone involved in the Riverchase family to know how important they are to the success of our school.”

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jackson State University, a master’s degree from the University of Alabama and both her doctorate in educational leadership and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Samford University.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Williams to Riverchase Elementary,” Maddox said in a written statement. “She brings a strong background in instructional leadership and has demonstrated success in supporting students, staff and families as we continue building momentum across Hoover City Schools.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Aldric Bennett is the new assistant principal at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama.

ALDRIC BENNETT

Bennett has 15 years of experience in education, including time as a teacher, instructional technology coach and currently assistant principal at Simmons, where he has led schoolwide initiatives in curriculum and instruction, school safety, positive behavior supports, and family engagement, contributing to both academic growth and a positive school climate.

Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in education and is was certified as an education administrative leader by the University of Alabama. He also earned his educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Samford University.

His experience at the middle school level has provided a strong understanding of the academic and social expectations students face as they transition beyond elementary school, and he brings that perspective to South Shades Crest Elementary, school officials said.

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Bennett to South Shades Crest Elementary,” Principal Kara Scholl said in a written statement. “He brings a valuable perspective from his middle school experience and has a strong focus on relationships and supporting students. We’re glad to have him join our school community.”

Bennett, in a written statement, said joining the South Shades Crest Elementary community is an opportunity he doesn’t take lightly.

“I look forward to building strong relationships, supporting the great work already in place, and serving the students and families of this outstanding school,” he said. “This transition is especially meaningful to me as a father of two daughters in this age range, giving me both a professional and personal appreciation for the importance of these early years.”