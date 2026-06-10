Hoover school system hires new RC3 coordinator, 2 new assistant principals

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Matthew Epps, left, is the new coordinator for the Riverchase Career Connection Center. Emily Fogleman, center, is the new assistant principal at Brock's Gap Intermediate School, and Mallory Creel, right, is the new assistant princiapl at Greystone Elementary School.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a new coordinator for the Riverchase Career Connection Center and two new assistant principals.

Matthew Epps, who has been principal of the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center, will be the new coordinator at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. Emily Fogleman, the lead enrichment specialist for Hoover City Schools, will be the new assistant principal at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School, and Mallory Creel, a math teacher at Berry Middle School, was named the new assistant principal at Greystone Elementary School.

MATTHEW EPPS

Epps fills the shoes of Cedric McCarroll, who was coordinator at RC3 for one year. Epps brings 20 years of educational experience and extensive knowledge of career and technical education opportunities for students.

Prior to his current role, he served as the principal of Helena Middle School and as an assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School. He also served as an assistant principal and career and technical education director at Midfield High School.

Epps was named the 2025 Alabama High School Principal of the Year and was the 2024 High School Principal of the Year for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. He also received the 2026 UAB Exemplary Educational

Leadership Service Award. He also has served in numerous leadership roles, including president of the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, and he is a member of the Alabama Superintendents' Academy Class of 2024.

Epps earned his bachelor's degree in education and master's, educational specialist and doctoral degrees in instructional leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

At the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center, he has expanded opportunities for students through dual enrollment, industry partnerships, workforce credentials, internships, job shadowing experiences and industry tours. He also launched on-campus dual enrollment programs for emergency medical technician training and robotics and manufacturing training, securing grant funding to support program growth and increasing student access to industry-recognized credentials. He also developed a student leadership program to give students more of a voice and improve school culture through recognition and engagement initiatives.

"Dr. Epps is an innovative leader who understands the importance of a strong career and technical education program," Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release. "His experience building strong industry partnerships and workforce development opportunities will help us continue building momentum at RC3 and providing students with experiences that prepare them for success beyond graduation."

As coordinator of RC3, Epps will provide leadership for the district's career and technical education programs, working closely with school leaders, business and industry partners, workforce development agencies and postsecondary institutions to offer students career exploration and workforce-readiness opportunities. He will oversee continued efforts to expand career pathways and support work-based learning experiences so students graduate prepared for college, careers and the future.

“I am honored to join Hoover City Schools and look forward to partnering with the faculty and staff at RC3 to expand opportunities for students, strengthen connections between education and industry, and ensure every learner is prepared for success, whether that path leads to college, a career or both,” Epps said in a news release. “Every classroom, from pre-K through 12th grade, is an opportunity for students to connect learning to their future. Career and technical education bridges academic content with hands-on experiences, helping students explore career pathways, discover their passions, and develop a sense of purpose.”

RC3 serves students from Hoover High School and Spain Park High School through seven career academies: automotive, cyber innovation, construction sciences, cosmetology and barbering, fire science, culinary and hospitality, and health science.

EMILY FOGLEMAN

Fogleman has 15 years of experience in education, including 11 years at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School. She has designed and implemented concept-based learning strategies to engage learners while supporting student achievement. In her district leadership role, she has led professional learning for elementary enrichment specialists, strengthening instructional alignment and program consistency across the school district.

She began her career as a fifth grade teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School and has served students and families across the district through a variety of instructional and leadership roles.

At Brock's Gap, Fogleman assisted in the school’s recognition as a Banner School of Distinction by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. She also has sponsored student organizations, including robotics, broadcast, and Girls Engaged in Math and Science, and served on the school leadership team, a behavioral intervention team, the Finley character award selection committee, and the house planning team.

Fogleman is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and is a graduate of the Hoover City Schools Future Assistant Principal Leadership Academy. She served as a mentor teacher for UABTeach, is a former Brock's Gap Intermediate School Teacher of the Year and won outstanding graduate and outstanding undergraduate awards from The University of Alabama.

“Mrs. Fogleman is an amazing educator and leader who loves the Brock's Gap community,” new Brock’s Gap Principal Emily Dunleavy said in a news release. “Her experience, leadership and knowledge of our school make her an excellent fit for this role, and I am excited about the impact she will continue to make in this new role.”

Fogleman earned her bachelor's degree in elementary and collaborative special education and her master's degree from the University of Alabama. She also holds her instructional leadership certificate from the University of West Alabama.

“I am honored to continue to serve the families of Brock's Gap Intermediate,” Fogleman said in a news release. “This school has been my home for more than a decade, and I am thankful to work with such dedicated faculty and staff to support the students in our community. Brock's Gap is a special place, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation toward greater success.”

MALLORY CREEL

Creel brings 14 years of experience in education into her new role as assistant principal at Greystone Elementary. She currently serves as a math teacher at Berry Middle School. Prior to joining Hoover City Schools, she taught fifth grade in Homewood City Schools, where she helped promote the school's house system and student leadership and served on the Hope Institute Character Education Leadership Team. Throughout her career, she has worked to build a positive classroom culture that promotes student achievement, leadership, family communication and student character development.

Creel is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and throughout her career has participated on instructional leadership teams and contributed to school improvement initiatives. Her experience analyzing student data, leading collaborative efforts among educators and building strong relationships with students and families has prepared her for this leadership position, school officials said.

"I am excited to welcome Mrs. Creel to the Greystone family," Greystone Principal Stacey Stocks said in a news release. "Her teaching experience at the elementary and middle school levels equips her to be an effective leader in our school. She is also very familiar with the house system, and Isibindi is ready to welcome her to their family. Mrs. Creel is just the person we need to help our school live out our motto: Learn, Lead, Leave a Legacy."

Creel earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama and her master's degree in educational leadership from the University of West Alabama. In addition to her classroom and leadership experience, she has served on the Alabama State College and Career-Ready Mathematics Implementation Team and has been undergone training in the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative and completed specialized training in a multi-sensory, structured approach to reading and spelling.

"As a resident of the Hoover community and parent of a future Hoover student, I am honored to continue serving the students and families of Hoover City Schools," Creel said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to working alongside the amazing Greystone staff, families and community to help our students grow and continue the amazing things that take place there every day."