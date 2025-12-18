Hoover school superintendent gets contract extension, raise

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox thanks the Hoover Board of Education for a three-year contract extension during a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

The Hoover Board of Education on Wednesday gave Superintendent Kevin Maddox a three-year extension on his contract and a raise, heaping praise on him for his performance the past 2½ years.

Maddox’s contract was set to expire on June 30 of next year but now extends until June 30 of 2029. His salary in September of 2023 was set at $230,000 per year. It has increased some since then but now will jump to $275,000 per year.

In the future, his salary will increase by 2% each year, unless the Legislature grants a higher percentage raise to teachers, in which case Maddox’s salary will increase by the same percentage, according to his new contract.

School board President Alan Paquette said Maddox has shown leadership and vision that has continued to build momentum and move Hoover City Schools forward.

“Under Dr. Maddox’s leadership, our district has achieved strong academic outcomes, expanded opportunities for students, earned national and state recognition and strengthened the partnerships that supports our schools, staff and families,” Paquette said.

The Hoover school district remains ranked among the top five districts in Alabama and has been named one of America’s best employers by Forbes, Paquette noted. It is one of only six districts in North America recognized for excellence in transportation operations. Academically, Hoover City Schools has earned its highest ever state report card score of 95 for two consecutive years, with all but one school earning an A rating and all Title 1 schools earning an A.

“Graduation rates, college and career readiness, scholarship awards and student growth in reading and math are all at historic highs,” Paquette said. “Our district is also among a select group nationally to have fully recovered learning in both reading and math.”

Maddox has placed a strong emphasis on leadership development, staff support and school climate, Paquette said.

“Survey results reflect growing confidence among teachers and staff in the system’s direction and leadership with particularly strong feedback regarding the positive tone, clarity and consistency he provides,” Paquette said. “His commitment to investing in people is evident through leadership cohorts, innovative grow-your-own programs and strategic staffing initiatives. The district has also experienced notable success across character education, career and technical education, fine arts, athletics, safety, health and wellness. Record enrollment at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, a launch of the Automotive Academy, national recognition in fine arts, state championships in athletics and outstanding safety and wellness initiatives reflect a well-rounded and forward-thinking approach to student opportunities and school culture.”

In addition, Maddox has taken a proactive, data-driven approach to facilities and operations, ensuring the district is prepared to manage growth while maintaining high standards across all schools, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets in a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, to consider a contract extension for Superintendent Kevin Maddox

School board member Amy Tosney said the board didn’t have to grant Maddox a three-year extension. It could have been for six months, but the board has a lot of faith in him, she said.

Jeremy Vice, the newest member of the school board, said that while he hasn’t been on the board long, he has consistently seen the focus and the passion across the entire school system. “From the central office to administrators, to teachers to staff, there’s just a pride and a passion that we see exuded every time we’re out in the schools, every time we’re here for meetings and we’re able to recognize students and teachers,” Vice said. “I’m very appreciative of that. … I’m very confident that the vision that you’ll continue to cast and the leadership you’ll drive will ensure future success for our employees and for our students.”

Maddox thanked the school board for the contract extension, the vote of confidence and the support the board has shown.

“Two and a half years ago, when I applied for this position, I had been watching Hoover City Schools for a long time,” he said. “It was truly a dream destination. When you guys hired me, I was not a sitting superintendent. This being one of the most prominent school districts in the state of Alabama, you rolled the dice a little bit and took a chance on me. I want you to know how much I appreciate that. That means a lot to me that you had confidence enough to believe that we could do something special.”

Since that time, the board has delivered on everything he has asked.

“You believe in what we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve made a few changes from a leadership standpoint. You’ve been there to support them. I hope that you have seen positive results from those changes.”

Maddox said he certainly is not responsible for all the great things happening in Hoover schools.

“Everything you mentioned involves other people,” he said. “Most of those accolades and accomplishments are about what we have been able to accomplish collectively, and that’s the way it works. It starts with our schools, with our teachers and staff and administrators – they’re doing the heavy lifting in the schools.”

School officials have worked hard to hire great people and develop others who were already with the district, Maddox said.

“We just have phenomenal people in this district, and I’d love to take credit for hiring all of them, but I didn’t hire most of them,” he said. “They were already here doing great work, and I recognize that and appreciate it.”

The central office staff keeps the wheels turning and make the district run smoothly, he said. He’s thankful for a staff that has been willing to run with some of his crazy ideas and other times explain to him why some of them won’t work. Most of the time, if a great idea emerges, it came from someone else on the team, he said.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can do to make it a little bit better tomorrow than it is today,” Maddox said. “We do have some big things coming that we’re very excited about. I look forward to leading those efforts, but doing so in a very collaborative way.”

Maddox said he also appreciates the school system’s partnership with the city of Hoover, and he agrees with the mayor that Hoover’s best days are ahead.

“It doesn’t mean it wasn’t great yesterday. It just means we have to change with the times and be visionary, just as we do with the different challenges we have,” Maddox said. “Whether it’s student achievement or other things, we have to find unique and creative ways to do things a little different.”