Hoover school officials announce graduation details for Hoover, Spain Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2019 graduation 7 Hoover High School awards diplomas to the 719 members of the Class of 2019 during their graduation ceremony at UAB's Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Hoover school officials on Monday announced the dates and times for Hoover and Spain Park high school graduation ceremonies.

Spain Park’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, and Hoover’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. Both ceremonies will take place at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 100 Ben Chapman Drive.

Seniors from each school are to be at the Hoover Met at 9 a.m. on the day of their ceremony for a required graduation practice. Seniors must provide their own transportation to and from the practice, school officials said.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for people who need assistance getting seated or need access to seating for handicapped guests. Other guests will be allowed entry starting at 6 p.m., and graduating seniors also should arrive by 6 p.m. Seniors should park in the lot designated for student parking or be dropped at the main gate.

Each graduate will be given four tickets for guests, and tickets will be required for entry, school officials said.