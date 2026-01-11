Hoover school district 2026 visual arts show set for Jan. 15

× Expand Images courtesy of Hoover City Schools "Star Gazer" by Hoover High School's Anna Gill, left, earned earned second place in the ninth- and 10th-grade division of the State Superitnendent's 2025 Visual Arts Competition, while "Reflections in a Jar" by Bumpus Middle School's Lily Hawk won first place in the seventh- and eighth-grade division.

The Hoover school system is having a districtwide art show this Thursday night featuring select artwork from every Hoover school.

The art show is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High School. It is open to the public.

Every art teacher in the Hoover school system was asked to provide five select works of art from their students, fine arts specialist Brian Cocke said. With 24 teachers, that means about 120 works of art will be on display.

Employees from the Hoover City Schools central office will pick the top 20 works of art to send on to the state school superintendent’s visual arts competition, Cocke said. Those works of art will be announced at 5:30 p.m., he said.