Hoover school board to take public comment on reopening plan Monday

The Hoover school board on Monday night wants feedback to the school system’s proposed reopening plan, which would bring students back under much more normal conditions.

New Superintendent Dee Fowler, who officially started work July 1, said he wants this coming school year to feel as normal as possible while also keeping an eye on COVID-19 conditions in the community.

The proposed reopening plan makes masks optional for students, teachers, other staff and visitors, and schools no longer would be doing contact tracing and quarantining of students who had close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, unless health authorities require it, Fowler said.

But school officials want more feedback from the public before finalizing the reopening plan, which as of Thursday had gone through a third revision. The board plans to listen to community feeback during a work session in the Spain Park High School auditorium at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 12 — just prior to the board’s 5:30 action meeting.

See the draft reopening plan here.