Hoover school board to pay $3.3 million for new operations building in Riverchase

The Hoover school board on Wednesday agreed to pay almost $3.3 million for a building with more than 21,000 square feet on 3 acres in the Riverchase Office Park to house the school district’s Operations Department.

The Operations Department currently works out of the same facility as the Transportation Department next to Hoover High School, but both departments are in need of more space, Operations Director Matt Wilson said.

Moving the Operations Department to Riverchase also will provide a more centralized base for the operations staff, which works yearround to maintain more than 3 million square feet of district property, including plumbing, heating and cooling systems, refrigeration, water and gas lines, roofing, painting, paving, electrical systems, access control, security systems and more.

The building that was bought is at 2195 Parkway Lake Drive and formerly was home to Wayne’s Environmental Services. It sits between The Pampered Pet Resort and Bio Life Plasma Services. It has 12,532 square feet of warehouse space and 8,651 square feet of office space, Wilson said.

The Operations Department has 43 employees, and 39 of them will be moving to the new building, he said. A few are staying at the transportation building because they are designated to serve Hoover High, he said.

The Transportation Department currently has two service supervisors, seven mechanics, three shop assistants and a parts associate working at the transportation facility, and is in the process of hiring two additional mechanics, school system spokeswoman Merrick Wilson said.

With only six service bays available to handle all mechanical, electrical and body shop work, the space is extremely limited, making it difficult to move buses in and out efficiently for repairs and maintenance, she said. A dedicated operations building will help alleviate these challenges by giving the Transportation Department the space and resources it needs to operate more efficiently and support its growth, she said.

The Transportation Department plans to repurpose the 17,000 square feet currently used by the Operations Department to better support transportation services across the district. This space would be transformed into a dedicated paint booth, additional body shop bays and an electronics installation and service area for bus communication systems such as cameras and tablets.

As part of its fleet modernization, the Transportation Department is transitioning to 5G tablets on each bus to provide GPS navigation, accurate route data and real-time updates for drivers. This technology will enhance operational efficiency and increase safety for both drivers and students, Merrick Wilson said. To support this transition, the department is hiring additional staff and needs the proper space to install and maintain this equipment.

Also, adding two new mechanics will reduce the need to outsource work and allow more services to be completed in-house, she said. With expanded space and a streamlined workflow, Hoover City Schools can increase efficiency, improve safety and extend the life of its fleet, she said.

