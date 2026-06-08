Hoover school board to meet Tuesday, June 9

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Hoover Board of Education has its regular monthly meeting this Tuesday night, June 9, at 5:30 p.m.

There are no unusual items evident on the agenda, but sometimes interesting news emerges from the general topics listed on the agenda, such as personnel items or superintendent’s comments.

See the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting on the school system website. The meeting will be held at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way and is open to the public.