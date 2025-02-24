Hoover school board to hold work session in Montgomery Tuesday morning

× Expand Photos from Hoover City Schools website Hoover Board of Education members are, top row from left, Kermit Kendrick, Alan Paquette and Rex Blair, and, bottom row from left, Amy Tosney and Shelley Shaw.

The Hoover Board of Education has called a special work session for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Montgomery.

The work session will be at the School Superintendents of Alabama building at 534 Adams Ave., according to a notice posted 25 hours before the meeting.

No formal agenda was posted for the work session, but Merrick Wilson, the district’s executive director of communications, said the board will be getting an update on matters before the Alabama Legislature pertaining to education, discussing bids for upcoming capital projects, getting a recap of the Hoover City Schools career fair, reviewing the school district's facilities and available land, and getting reports from various school system departments.

The meeting is open to the public.

Editor's note: This post was updated with additional agenda items at 8:56 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.