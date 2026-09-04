Hoover school board to hold 2 public hearings on 2027 budget

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets on May 12, 2026.

The Hoover Board of Education plans to have two public hearings Tuesday, Sept. 8, regarding the school system’s fiscal 2027 budget.

One hearing is scheduled at 7:30 a.m., and the second is at 4:30 p.m. Both will be at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way. The presentations typically are similar.

The school board also plans to hold its regular monthly action meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Farr Administration Building.