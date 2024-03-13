Hoover school board OKs $1.2 million upgrade for Spain Park theater

× Expand Photo from Spain Park High School Facebook page Dancers from Spain Park High School pose for a photo on the theater stage at the school in 2022.

The Hoover school board on Tuesday night approved a $1.2 million contract to upgrade the theater at Spain Park High School.

The job was awarded to Blalock Building Co. and will include sound and lighting upgrades, new flooring, new curtains and curtain rigging system, fresh paint and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, Superintendent Kevin Maddox said.

Blalock Building Co. was identified as the only responsible bidder for the project, but school officials felt very comfortable with the dollar amount asked for the job, so no further negotiation to lower the price was recommended, Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay said.

The job is expected to begin by April 23 and be completed by Sept. 20, said David Smith, assistant director of operations for the school system.

In other business Tuesday night, the school board received a “clean opinion” for the audit of the school system’s financial records for fiscal 2023 from the Carr, Riggs & Ingram accounting firm.

Auditors noted total assets in the general fund were up $17 million from the previous year, while general fund liabilities were up $3 million (to $17 million). General fund revenues were up about $20 million from fiscal 2022, and expenditures were up about $10 million to $171 million, mostly due to payroll increases and more capital expenses coming out of the general fund.

The school board also recognized Cecilia Tate, the child nutrition manager at Shades Mountain Elementary, as the school system’s longest serving child nutrition employee (32 years) and recognized Hoover High student Dori Hantoosh for winning first place in the state visual arts competition in the category of digital photography.

The board also congratulated Bluff Park, Deer Valley and Greystone elementary schools for being named among the top 25 performing schools in the state based on their state report card and recognized the classified Employees of the Year from each Hoover school. They are:

Bluff Park Elementary — Aaron Bell, custodian

Deer Valley Elementary — Melissa Burdick, office aide/secretary

Green Valley Elementary — Yulanda Terry, custodian

Greystone Elementary — Bonnie Ganser, exceptional education aide

Gwin Elementary — Terry Little, custodian

Riverchase Elementary — Priscilla Bolar, custodian

Rocky Ridge Elementary — Sandy Patton, custodian

Shades Mountain Elementary — David Hampton, custodian

South Shades Crest Elementary — Shay Hammonds, office aide/secretary

Trace Crossings Elementary — Sara Skelton, child nutrition program manager

Brock’s Gap Intermediate — Shannon Curlings, exceptional education aide

Berry Middle — Dawn Corley, secretary

Bumpus Middle — Patrick Burbridge, custodian

Simmons Middle — Derrick Maiden, custodian

Hoover High — Jeff Williams, head custodian

Spain Park High — Chris Ann Wingo, secretary

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education honors the classified Employees of the Year for the 2023-24 school year at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education honors Bluff Park, Deer Valley and Greystone elementary schools for being among the top-performing schools in the state on their state report card at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.