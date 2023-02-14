Hoover school board hires new landscaping companies

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade1 Chris Fleming trims hedges at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

The Hoover school board on Tuesday night agreed to hire two companies to take over landscaping services for its schools.

The Board of Education’s contract with Axon Industries of Bessemer was ending, so the contract was rebid, said Matt Wilson, the school system’s director of operations. Four companies submitted qualifying bids, and three were selected to provide services.

Steven’s Wack N Sack Lawn Service of the Maylene community in Shelby County won the bid to serve 11 schools, including Hoover High, Simmons Middle, Brock’s Gap Intermediate and Bluff Park, Green Valley, Gwin, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge, Shades Mountain and Trace Crossings elementary schools.

Thrive Outdoor of Fort Payne won the bid to serve six campuses, including Spain Park High, the Riverchase Career Connection Center, Berry and Bumpus middle schools, and Deer Valley and Greystone elementary schools.

Axon Industries will continue providing landscape services at the Farr Administration Building.

The school board has been paying Axon Industries under an annual contract valued at about $320,000, and the total of all three new contracts will be about $342,000, Wilson said. However, the new contracts include additional services that previously were billed separately as extra services, such as fertilizing, bush pruning, tree trimming, pre-emergent weed control and weeding of flower beds, he said.

