Hoover school board hires new landscaping companies

Photo by Jon Anderson
200808_Dad_Brigade1
Chris Fleming trims hedges at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
The Hoover school board on Tuesday night agreed to hire two companies to take over landscaping services for its schools.
The Board of Education’s contract with Axon Industries of Bessemer was ending, so the contract was rebid, said Matt Wilson, the school system’s director of operations. Four companies submitted qualifying bids, and three were selected to provide services.
Steven’s Wack N Sack Lawn Service of the Maylene community in Shelby County won the bid to serve 11 schools, including Hoover High, Simmons Middle, Brock’s Gap Intermediate and Bluff Park, Green Valley, Gwin, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge, Shades Mountain and Trace Crossings elementary schools.
Thrive Outdoor of Fort Payne won the bid to serve six campuses, including Spain Park High, the Riverchase Career Connection Center, Berry and Bumpus middle schools, and Deer Valley and Greystone elementary schools.
Axon Industries will continue providing landscape services at the Farr Administration Building.
The school board has been paying Axon Industries under an annual contract valued at about $320,000, and the total of all three new contracts will be about $342,000, Wilson said. However, the new contracts include additional services that previously were billed separately as extra services, such as fertilizing, bush pruning, tree trimming, pre-emergent weed control and weeding of flower beds, he said.
In other business Tuesday night, the Hoover school board:
- Raised the summer pay for teachers from $30 per hour to $40 per hour.
- Declared some Google Chromebooks as obsolete
- Heard a report from Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay that the school district had enough money in its fund balance at the end of December to pay 9.4 months’ worth of expenses.
- Heard a report from Chief Academic Officer Chris Robbins that the district plans to continue using an early literacy assessment tool called iReady even though iReady no longer is recommended by the state’s literacy task force. More than 75 other school districts in Alabama use iReady, and Hoover has had great success using iReady to assess students’ progress in math and reading three times a year, Robbins said. While iReady still meets all the state’s criteria, it was not one of two assessment tools recommended by the state for next year.
- Heard a rebuke from Hoover resident Patricia Redmond about the school system’s decision to cancel a visit from a Black award-winning children’s book author to three elementary schools this month. The author, Derrick Barnes, claimed the cancellation was political due to concerns of his work being connected to critical race theory, but school officials said Barnes’ visit was canceled because he never agreed to sign a contract for his services.
- Heard a report from the student diversity councils at Hoover and Spain Park high schools about their efforts to celebrate Black History Month this year.
- Recognized February as Career Technical Education Month and Feb. 13-17 as Be Kind Week.
- Honored Bluff Park Elementary first grade teacher Maghan Craig as the Hoover school district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Berry Middle School sixth grade science teacher Kevin Pughsley as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. Read more about Craig and Pughsley here.
- Honored Deer Valley Elementary third grade teacher Monica Horne, Simmons Middle School sixth grade math teacher Allison Winterberger and Hoover High ninth and tenth grade English teacher Jordan Sherrell as the school district’s 2023 Teachers in the Trenches for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve students and build character in them.
- Honored the Bumpus Middle School girls bowling team for placing second in the All-Metro tournament in December and the Bumpus boys bowling team for tying for third place.