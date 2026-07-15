Hoover school board fills 2 assistant principal jobs

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools Alfreda Brown, left, has been hired as an assistant principal at Hoover High School, and Tyler Looney-Wright, right, was named an assistant principal at Simmons Middle School in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday filled two assistant principal jobs in the district.

Alfreda Brown, who has been an assistant principal at Simmons Middle School, is being transferred to serve as an assistant principal at Hoover High School. And Tyler Looney-Wright, a counselor at Spain Park High School, has been named an assistant principal at Simmons.

ALFREDA BROWN

Brown brings more than 21 years of experience in education, including time as a teacher, school counselor, lead counselor, adjunct instructor and administrator. She previously served as a counselor at Hoover High School and later became the district's lead counselor and coordinator of services for students with physical and mental disabilities.

Before joining Hoover City Schools, she worked as an English teacher, school counselor and later as a lead counselor in Birmingham City Schools. She also taught as an adjunct English instructor at Brown Mackie College, where she delivered English and communication courses to adult learners, including composition, literature and speech.

"I am so thankful for my time at Simmons Middle School and for the relationships I've built with our students, staff and families, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible school community,” Brown said. “I am excited to return to Hoover High School and to continue serving many of our Simmons and Bumpus students as they transition to high school. I look forward to building new relationships and continuing the tradition of excellence that makes Hoover High School such an amazing place."

Brown received her doctorate degree in instructional leadership from Samford University. She also earned her master’s degree in school counseling, an education specialist degree in teacher leadership, and her instructional leadership certification from the University of Montevallo, as well as a master's degree in English from Troy University and her bachelor's degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Dr. Brown is an experienced educator and compassionate leader who believes in the power of relationships and collaboration," said Hoover High Principal Kristi Sayers. "Her experiences as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal have prepared her well for this role, and her familiarity with Hoover High School and our school community make her an outstanding addition to the administrative team."

TYLER LOONEY-WRIGHT

Looney-Wright has 15 years of experience in education. Before becoming a counselor at Spain Park High School, she served as a counelor at McAdory Middle School, where she was recognized as the Jefferson County Counselor of the Year and served as the lead counselor for new school counselors, providing mentorship and support to colleagues entering the profession.

Earlier in her career, she worked as a middle school social studies teacher and later as an elementary school counselor in Sylacauga City Schools. She has led initiatives to improve student achievement, expand college and career readiness opportunities, support first-generation college students, strengthen student intervention systems and build meaningful family engagement.

She also developed and led a schoolwide mentoring program that partnered students with community leaders and role models, creating meaningful relationships that promoted academic success, personal growth, positive behavior and stronger connections between the school and the community.

"I am honored to join the Simmons Middle School team and grateful for the opportunity to serve this outstanding school community," Looney-Wright said. "I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff and families to build on the strong foundation already in place at Simmons. Together, we will continue to foster a positive school culture, support high levels of student achievement and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed."

Looney-Wright earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Troy University and her master’s degree in school counseling from Capella University. She also holds an instructional leadership certificate from UAB and is currently pursuing her

educational specialist degree in instructional leadership at Grand Canyon University.

"Mrs. Looney-Wright's experience as both an educator and counselor has equipped her with the skills to build strong connections with students, staff and families," Simmons Principal Walter Womack said. "We are excited to welcome her to Simmons and know she will be a great addition to our leadership team."