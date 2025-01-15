Hoover school board delays Bluff Park classroom addition, seeks court approval

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night voted to reject bids for construction of a 10-classroom addition at Bluff Park Elementary School and instead hire an architect to design space for temporary classrooms at the school for the 2025-26 school year.

The primary reason stated for this move was that a decades-old desegregation court order requires federal court approval of major construction projects at Hoover schools.

Whit Colvin, an attorney for the Hoover school board, advised the school board to seek approval from the federal court before proceeding, and the board agreed to do so.

Colvin said he didn’t want to speculate how long it might take to get court approval for such a project. Approval could come quickly, the judge could have questions or the judge could decide to hold a hearing on the matter, he said. More often than not, judges give quick approval or may ask questions about the project, he said.

In the meantime, Bluff Park Elementary School is at capacity with “not a classroom, not a closet” to spare, Principal Ami Weems had told the school board last month. The need for additional space is real, Weems said.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox asked the board for permission to hire an architect to design space for temporary classrooms. The school district anticipates three to five temporary classrooms will be needed at Bluff Park, spokeswoman Merrick Wilson said in an email.

School board Vice President Alan Paquette said seeking court approval for a classroom addition will be a high priority. “The gas pedal is to the floor. We understand the urgency,” Paquette said.

Last month, Paquette had noted that the school board in October hired a facilities planner to do an in-depth analysis of the Hoover school system’s buildings and develop options for handling growth and enrollment patterns. They’re still not done with the first phase of a three-part study, and he was wondering if the results of that study might indicate another path for dealing with growth, he said then.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said it could be near the end of the school year before that study produces any recommendations regarding facilities.

School board member Amy Tosney last month said rezoning students might be another option for Bluff Park. On Tuesday night, Tosney said “we’re all about the fact that you need classrooms. We think that’s great.” It’s a huge compliment that people want to move to Bluff Park to be a part of that school, she said. “It’s a great school. It’s a great community.”

Tosney said she’s glad Weems is being flexible.

Weems said she understands the situation about the need for court approval.

“I’m a rule follower by nature,” she said. “I’m happy to go that route if that’s what we need to do at this time.”

However, she couldn’t help but wonder what her school is going to do for space this next school year, she said. The temporary classrooms are definitely necessary and will make a huge difference, she said.

“We have a great tradition of excellence at Bluff Park Elementary School,” she said, noting the school received a 99 on its state report card last year. “We want to be able to keep up that level of excellence in our school.”

If they must get temporary classrooms, “we will have the most beautiful temporary classrooms you’ve ever seen,” Weems said. “Thank you for helping us figure out what’s next.”

Maddox asked Weems if she had thought about where the temporary classrooms might go. Weems said Park Avenue at the front of the school is a very busy road, so she would envision the temporary classrooms being more toward the back of the school campus, yet still somewhat connected to the rest of the school.

She also wants to make sure they are smart about which students go in the temporary classrooms. It’s probably not best to have 5-year-old going back and forth from temporary classrooms to the main building, she said.

Maddox said Weems will have a lot of input into the decision as to where the temporary classrooms go, and Matt Wilson, the school system’s director of operations, said his staff and an architect can tailor the plan to Weems’ specific needs.

In other business Tuesday night, the school board:

Honored Bumpus Middle School health teacher Jessica Harbison for being named the Health Educator of the Year by the Alabama State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Honored Bluff Park Elementary physical education teacher Melissa Hubauer for being named the Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Alabama State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Alabama State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance has named Bumpus Middle School health teacher Jessica Harbison, left, as the Health Educator of the Year and Bluff Park Elementary physical education teacher Melissa Hubauer as Physical Education Teacher of the Year.

Honored Hoover City Schools Lead Nurse Julie Kent and Green Valley Elementary School nurse Kelly Rice for becoming the school district’s first two nationally certified school nurses. They are among 27 nationally certified school nurses in Alabama and 5,000 nationwide.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Schools Lead Nurse Julie Kent, left, and Green Valley Elementary School nurse Kelly Rice have become nationally certified school nurses.

Honored the Hoover High School esports team for winning the school’s first esports state championship.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover High School esports team won its first state championship.

Honored the Spain Park High School Law Academy for winning its sixth consecutive state title in the Alabama High School Mock Trial Championship on Nov. 3 in Montgomery. The team now heads to Phoenix for the national competition in May.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Spain Park High School Law Academy won its sixth straight state championship at the Alabama High School Mock Trial Championship.

Honored Gwin Elementary School for being named one of six schools in the state to receive the 2024 silver model award for enhanced school safety by the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Honored Bluff Park Elementary school resource officer Brett Pace for being named a National Association of School Resource Officer practitioner

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary school resource officer Brett Pace has been named a National Association of School Resource Officers practitioner.

Celebrated January as Gifted Education Month