Hoover Board of Education approves 2026-27 school calendar

The Hoover school board on Tuesday night approved a calendar for the 2026-27 school year that’s very similar to this year’s calendar but starts school five days later in August.

The first day of school for students in 2026 will be Aug. 12 instead of Aug. 7, but teachers still will start their professional development days on Aug. 4 unless they use flex time to take care of some of that professional development at another time, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Desiree Smith.

School officials sought input in developing the calendar and were able to meet many of the desired elements sought by parents, teachers and staff, Smith said. Those elements included:

A later state date in August but still finishing school before Memorial Day

An opportunity for teachers to have orientation sessions for both the school district as a whole as well as with their individual schools

Starting the school year in the middle of a week

Allowing both students and teachers to have a short fall break in October (with the weekend, students have five days off and teachers have four days off)

Having a full week off for Thanksgiving

Having three weekends as a part of the winter break

Allowing teachers to come back to school a day before students in January

Having a full week of spring break

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said he plans to present a calendar for the 2027-28 school year for the board to consider in the spring so parents and students will have advance notice of dates for two school years.

Here is a look at the complete 2026-27 school calendar for Hoover City Schools: