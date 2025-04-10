Hoover school board approves several central office, administrative changes

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools The Hoover school board on April 8, 2025, approved several changes in administrative and central office personnel. Among those with job changes were, clockwise from top left, Kerry Pate-Davison, Michael Alford, Jeff Singer and Kari Tibbs.

The Hoover school board this week approved several changes in personnel involving people who work in central office or administrative roles.

In addition to the retirement of Chief School Finance Officer Michele McCay and promotion of Accounting Director Melynda Buck to replace McCay (which was announced Tuesday night), several other personnel changes were announced Wednesday when the personnel report from Tuesday night’s school board meeting was released:

Kerry Pate-Davison was promoted from human resources coordinator to executive director of human resources for secondary schools and will work alongside Kristi Williams, the executive director of human resources for elementary schools. Both will report to Chief Talent Officer Desiree Smith. Pate-Davison’s new role will take effect June 1.

Michael Alford is being moved from a student services specialist position to become the lead coordinator of student services on May 1, and Jeff Singer is being moved from coordinator of at-risk services and administrator over the Crossroads/Second Chance program to become a coordinator of student services. Their responsibilities will include developing and maintaining district-wide attendance programs, supporting enrollment verification and ensuring compliance with compulsory education laws. They will serve as liaisons between the district, schools, families, courts and community agencies to directly support students and families while assisting with interventions for at-risk students.

Debra Smith is retiring from her position as executive director for career and technical education and administrator over the Riverchase Career Connection Center.

Maria Eubanks is being moved from a payroll specialist job to assistant director of accounting.

Kari Tibbs is coming out of retirement to become an assistant principal at Deer Valley Elementary School. Tibbs retired a year ago as an assistant principal at Berry Middle School but remained involved as a long-term administrative substitute, supporting principals and school teams at Green Valley, Deer Valley and Bluff Park elementary schools. She will finish this school year at Bluff Park before beginning her new full-time duties at Deer Valley on June 2.