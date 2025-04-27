Hoover school board approves new principal for Bumpus Middle School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Andrea Fordham will be the new principal for Bumpus Middle School, starting in July 2025.

The Hoover Board of Education on Friday in a special meeting approved the hiring of a new principal for Bumpus Middle School to replace Donna Burke, who is retiring.

The new principal will be Andrea Fordham, who currently is an assistant principal at Pelham Park Middle School.

Fordham, a Hoover High School graduate, has more than 20 years of experience in education. After graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in social science, she began her career as a middle school social studies teacher in Savannah, Georgia.

In 2007, she moved back to Alabama where she continued her career as a seventh grade social studies teacher at Thompson Middle School and served as athletic director.

After 12 years at Thompson Middle, she became an assistant principal at Pelham Park Middle School in 2021. She has obtained a master’s degree and educational specialist degree in instructional leadership and currently is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.

Fordham is a former Secondary Teacher of the Year for Alabaster City Schools and was a nominee for Shelby County Educator of the Year.

Throughout her career, she has contributed to strategic planning, school accreditation, master scheduling and a wide range of student support initiatives. Her leadership experience includes serving as a coordinator of plans for students with disabilities, truancy officer and active member of school advisory committees.

She is an active member of the Principal Leadership and Mentoring Act Design Team. This statewide group is tasked with developing Alabama’s principal leadership development system. The team focuses on leadership standards, mentoring programs, a statewide academy and professional learning and evaluation systems for school leaders.

“As a Hoover City Schools graduate, she brings not only a wealth of experience but also a deep personal connection to our community,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a news release. “She understands the values that make this district special and is passionate about supporting students and teachers. We are excited to welcome her home.”

Fordham, in the same press release, said she is honored to join Bumpus Middle School and serve alongside the amazing students, staff and families there.

“As a Hoover graduate, I have unique ties to the community, and it is such a special place,” she said. “I’m so excited to be a Hoover Buccaneer again! This is truly a full-circle moment for me. Go Bucs!”

Fordham will assume her new duties July 1 following Burke’s departure.

Fordham’s husband, Nathan Fordham, is a history teacher, assistant varsity football coach and head boys tennis coach at Pelham High School.