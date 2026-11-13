Hoover parent donates $5,000 for classroom camera, keeps pressure on school board

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube from meeting Charles Daniel speaks at the Hoover Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at Hoover's new operations center building. Screenshot via YouTube.

Charles Daniel came back to the Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night with a checkbook.

Daniel, who spoke at the board’s October meeting in support of cameras in the district’s self-contained special education classrooms, told the board he had made a $5,000 donation earlier in the day with instructions that it be used to put a camera in the special needs classroom at Berry Middle School.

“Signed, sealed, delivered. Now you have to do it. And if you don’t, you’ll be in direct violation of the law,” Daniel said.

Parents of nonverbal students told the board in October they have been asking for cameras in those classrooms since 2022. The district said in a statement at the time that it pursues grants funding exceptional education teachers, therapists and support staff, which it believes have the greatest impact on students by keeping student-to-adult ratios low.

Daniel, who said he was speaking on behalf of students in special needs classrooms across the district, framed his comments around the "Hoover Way," the district’s three stated core values of respect, responsibility and integrity. He said the board should be held to the same standard it sets for students.

He pointed to what he said were $1.28 million in soccer field upgrades, $700,000 in playground improvements and an eight-year, $60 million capital plan that does not include classroom cameras, while the district holds roughly $140 million in reserves. He said parents have been told the district cannot afford an estimated $100,000 to put cameras in self-contained classrooms.

“These are classrooms serving some of our most vulnerable students. But the cameras not only protect those students; they also protect the teachers and aides who work in them every day,” Daniel said.

Under the board’s public comment rules, members do not respond to speakers, and no board member addressed the issue. Daniel was the only person signed up to speak.

Band earns national honor

Also at Tuesday's school board meeting, the Hoover High School band was recognized as a 2026 Earl D. Irons Program of Distinction by Phi Beta Mu, an international bandmasters fraternity. The award goes to two high school band programs nationwide each year, and Hoover is the first program from Alabama to receive it. The band will be formally honored Dec. 17 at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago.

Ryan Fitchpatrick, the director of bands at Hoover High, said the band learned over the summer it had been nominated, then was named a finalist, which required him to document a decade’s worth of the program’s accomplishments and gave him a chance to step back and take stock of the whole program.

“And that’s the thing that’s very special and unique about this award is it’s not about a great marching band," Fitchpatrick said. "It’s not about a great concert band. It’s not about a great jazz band. It’s about a great band program."

The board also recognized two Hoover students, John Sanchez of Green Valley Elementary School and Daniel Yang of Trace Crossings Elementary School, who were named 2026 National Math Stars. The two are among seven Alabama students selected for the long-term enrichment program, which supports mathematically gifted students through high school. The seven were chosen from 30 state finalists in Alabama’s first year taking part in the program, which drew about 8,700 applicants nationwide.

The Bumpus Middle School eighth grade volleyball team was recognized for winning the Metro championship, and coach Sierra Roden was named the 2026 eighth grade Metro South volleyball coach of the year.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox said he attended several Veterans Day programs across the district ahead of the Wednesday holiday and praised the programs schools put on, some of them led by students. Board President Alan Paquette, an Air Force veteran, spoke at two of the programs. District leaders also took part in a Leadership Hoover tabletop discussion at the Riverchase Career Connection Center with students from both Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

Tuesday's meeting was held at the district’s new operations building at 2195 Parkway Lake Drive in Riverchase Office Park, which was dedicated with a ribbon cutting earlier Tuesday, and the invocation gave thanks for the building. The board agreed in May 2025 to pay $3.265 million for the building, which has more than 21,000 square feet on 3 acres and previously housed Wayne’s Environmental Services.

The board’s next meeting is Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.