Parents push Hoover school board for cameras in special education classrooms

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building.

Parents of nonverbal students pressed the Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night to install cameras in the district's self-contained special education classrooms, saying they have been asking for four years and are tired of waiting.

Jonathan Hornsby, a Hoover resident who said he was speaking on behalf of hundreds of local families who signed a community petition, told the board his 14-year-old daughter is nonverbal and depends entirely on the district for her safety.

"My daughter cannot come home at the end of the day and tell us what she experienced. She cannot verbally explain how a behavioral crisis was handled or what caused a physical mark or bruise," Hornsby said. "For her and for children like her, video documentation isn't a luxury. It is our only objective eyewitness."

Hornsby said parents first brought the request to district leadership in 2022. He pushed back on a statement the district issued before the meeting, pointing to state technology funding and a state grant program he said is designed to offset camera installation costs. He also noted the district already operates cameras in hallways, cafeterias, stadiums, buses and parking lots.

"With a total operating budget well north of $250 million, claiming we cannot afford a one-time camera installation cost of three to $5,000 per classroom isn't a matter of budget. It's a matter of administrative priority," he said.

Charles Daniel, a Hoover parent, followed with a similar appeal, saying cameras would protect teachers from false accusations as much as they would protect students. He said incidents have occurred in Hoover City Schools serious enough to lead to criminal charges, though he declined to detail them Tuesday.

"A camera is not a substitute for a good teacher. It's not a substitute for parental involvement. And it's not about creating a surveillance state," Daniel said. "It's about having an objective witness for our children who are not able to tell their side of the story."

Daniel asked the board to commit to meeting with parents and working through privacy and implementation concerns with teachers.

In a statement, the district said its exceptional education classrooms have multiple adults supporting each student's individual needs, as determined by a team of professionals and the child's parents, and that it annually pursues grants that fund exceptional education teachers, licensed therapists and support personnel.

"Hoover City Schools believes these investments have the greatest impact on students by helping us maintain low student-to-adult ratios and to recruit, train and retain trusted teachers and staff who support and care for our students every day," the statement read.

Under the board's public comment rules, members listen but do not respond to speakers, and no board member addressed the issue during board comments.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a planning services agreement with HPM, which Superintendent Kevin Maddox described as the next step in evaluating the facility options the firm presented to the board in May. Terms of the agreement were not discussed at the meeting.

Maddox also updated the board on the district's strategic planning process, which began in August with a two-day session involving more than 100 community participants. That was followed by small group meetings with students at Hoover High School, Spain Park High School and the district's three middle schools, along with parents, community leaders, administrators and teachers.

"Probably my favorite part of all of it was talking to kids because if if you really want to know what they think, all you have to do is ask them," Maddox said.

A core group will meet for two more days later this month to review emerging trends and draft goals. The larger community group will reconvene Dec. 2 to review those goals before the board votes on the plan at its December meeting, with implementation targeted for January.

The board approved three policy updates that had been on the table for a 30-day review period. One adds a policy aligning the district with the Alabama Release Time Credit Act, which allows students to be released during the school day to participate in approved outside programs while receiving attendance credit. Another updates the district’s purchasing policy so that the dollar amount requiring formal bidding now follows the federal threshold automatically instead of being written into the policy, which had listed $350,000 and required an amendment each time the threshold changed. The third clarifies the honor graduate policy to specify which diploma pathway qualifies, since the policy was written when the district offered only one route to a standard diploma.

The board selected Jeremy Vice as its voting delegate for the Alabama Association of School Boards delegate assembly, set for Dec. 3 in Montgomery ahead of the AASB annual convention. It also cast its vote for David Bobo of the Shelby County Board of Education for AASB District 5 director. Bobo is one of three nominees for the seat, along with Bob O'Neil of the Pelham Board of Education and Carita Venable of the Jefferson County Board of Education.

State Rep. Arnold Mooney, whose House District 43 includes Spain Park, presented the district with a check from the Legislature's educational grants program, joined by his wife, state Board of Education member Kelly Mooney.

The board recognized Christy Bain, an exceptional education teacher at Brock's Gap Intermediate School, who was named a 2026 Outstanding Special Education Teacher of the Year by the National Association of Special Education Teachers. She was one of 12 teachers nationwide to receive the honor and the only one from Alabama. The board also recognized the district's data team and school registrars, who supported enrollment of more than 13,000 students and more than 139,000 class placements this year, along with more than 1,000 summer school students.

Maddox noted this week closes the first nine weeks of the school year. Students are off Friday through Tuesday for fall break, and schools will hold professional development for staff Tuesday.

The board's next meeting is Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the district's new operations building at 2195 Parkway Lake Drive.