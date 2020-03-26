Hoover public schools to resume April 6 through alternative instruction

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover City Schools School busses line up at Riverchase Elementary School for dismissal on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Hoover public schools, which have been shut down since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will officially resume classes April 6 along with other Alabama public schools, per a directive by Gov. Kay Ivey today.

However, because the COVID-19 disease continues to spread, the governor has ordered that instruction be offered through alternate methods, such as online instruction and take-home packets.

Hoover schools spokesman Jason Gaston said the Hoover district has been planning for such a situation ever since the COVID-19 disease began ramping up. Hoover officials sent a form to all parents to fill out, indicating what kind of internet access they have and whether they have an electronic device, Gaston said.

School officials already know that every Hoover student in grades 3-12 has been issued a Chromebook, but they need to know if there any extenuating circumstances or problems with those already issued Chromebooks, Gaston said. Some may have turned their computers in for repair, or other computers may be lost or come into disrepair since school let out, he said.

Also, school officials need to know what kinds of devices, if any, younger students have.

The school district is still formulating its plans and will communicate those as soon as possible, Gaston said.

State schools Superintendent Eric Mackey said all sports and extracurricular activities such as band are finished for this school year, for the health and safety of the participants. The governor said the official closing date for school this year will be June 5. See more about the governor’s order issued today here.