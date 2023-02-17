Hoover Parent Teacher Council honors city leaders, student contest winners

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- The Hoover Parent Teacher Council, Hoover Fire Department and Hoover Police Department recognized students for winning contests at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. In front, from left, are fire prevention poster conest winner Divya Nayak, poetry contest winner Roman Graffeo and essay contest winner Asher Piennette. On the back row, from left, are Hoover police Chief Nick Nick Derzis, Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler, Spain Park HIgh School scholarship winner Aidan Blizzard, Hoover High scholarship winner Jeremy Sigmon and Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- The Hoover Parent Teacher Council, Hoover Fire Department and Hoover Police Department recognized students for winning contests at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. In front, from left, are fire prevention poster conest winner Divya Nayak, poetry contest winner Roman Graffeo and essay contest winner Asher Piennette. On the back row, from left, are Spain Park HIgh School scholarship winner Aidan Blizzard and Hoover High scholarship winner Jeremy Sigmon. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- Hoover High School senior Jeremy Sigmon, center, winner of a $500 scholarship from the Hoover Police Department, poses for a photo with police Chief Nick Derzis, right, and scholarship donor Frank Barefield at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- Spain Park High School senior Aidan Blizzard, center, winner of a $500 scholarship from the Hoover Police Department, poses for a photo with police Chief Nick Derzis, right, and scholarship donor Frank Barefield at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- Asher Piennette, a fifth grader at Deer Valley Elementary School, won a 2023 essay contest about school resource officers by writing about the officer at his school, CJ Acoff.. Piennette is pictured here with Acoff and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- Divya Nayak a fifth-grader at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School, won the fire prevention art contest at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She is pictured here with her mother, Yashoda Rao, and father, Rajesh Nayak., × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- Roman Graffeo, a third-grader at Shades Mountain Elementary, won a poetry contest about firefighters.at the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. He is pictured here between his parents, Jake and Gabriella Graffeo. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Sherea Harris- The Hoover Parent Teacher Council put on the 2023 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Pictured from left are HPTC leaders Tiffany Jenkins, Christen Causey, Cyndi Hodges, Lucas Dorion (HPTC president), Ashley Gregory, Tracy True Dismukes and Jobi Richard. Prev Next

The Hoover Parent Teacher Council on Thursday honored city leaders at a breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church and recognized student winners of essay, poetry and art contests.

The Hoover Police Department gave out $500 scholarships to a senior from each of the city’s public high schools: Jeremy Sigmon from Hoover High and Aidan Blizzard from Spain Park High. Sigmon and Blizzard each won essay contests about peer pressure. The scholarship money was made possible by a donation from Frank Barefield, the owner of Abbey Residential, which owns apartment complexes in the Southeast and Southwest.

Sigmon, the son of Brian and Pam Sigmon, has a 4.0 GPA and has participated in the Hoover Senior Honor Choir, Ten Bucs Worth male ensemble choir and National Honor Society. He leads worship for the Undivided club and serves weekly on the production team or worship team at Church of the Highlands. He plans to attend Samford University as a business major.

Blizzard, the son of Kenneth and Misty Blizzard, is a captain on the Spain Park varsity lacrosse team and plays on three national travel lacrosse teams. He also is chaplain of the senior class, president of the Lacrosse Club, a Spain Park High School ambassador and a peer helper at Greystone Elementary. He recently started working as a cart attendant at the Greystone Country Club and plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University in northern Tennessee in the fall, play lacrosse, and study biology and dentistry.

Asher Piennette, a fifth grader at Deer Valley Elementary School, won this year;s essay contest about school resource officers by writing about the officer at his school, CJ Acoff. Divya Nayak a fifth-grader at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School, won the fire prevention art contest, and Roman Graffeo, a third-grader at Shades Mountain Elementary, won a poetry contest about firefighters.

Gene Hallman, CEO of the Bruno Event Team, was the guest speaker for the Hoover City Leaders Breakfast, and entertainment was provided by the Bravura show choir from Berry Middle School.