Simmons Middle School educator wins Hoover Secondary Teacher of the Year

Krystal Pettit, a science teacher at Simmons Middle School, today was named the Hoover City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Pettit has been teaching at Simmons for 19 years and is in her 27th year overall of teaching, having previously taught at schools in California and Texas.

Last year, she was nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, and in 2014, she was the Alabama Science Teachers Association Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She also has received several grants from the Hoover City Schools Foundation for special projects and is a certified science, technology, engineering and math teacher through the National Institute of STEM Education and is a trained NASA lead teacher by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Pettit serves as Simmons Middle School’s seventh grade science curriculum facilitator and is a sponsor of the Simmons Middle School Scholars Bowl team and assistant cross-country coach.

She was surprised with the Hoover City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year Award today by school district leaders in her classroom with her students present. Pettit also now moves forward to represent Hoover in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition.

Other Teachers of the Year for individual secondary schools in Hoover are:

Alisha Slay, Berry Middle School

Chad James, Bumpus Middle School

Parker Wade, Hoover High School

Ki Shin, Spain Park High School

Amber Friedman, Riverchase Career Connection Center

Editor's note: This post was updated at 4:25 p.m. to correct the total number of years Pettit has been teaching school. This is her 27th year.