Hoover named one of Best Communities for Music Education in Alabama for 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Students at Rocky Ridge Elementary School take a music class.

Hoover City Schools has been named one of nine districts in Alabama recognized as a 2026 Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The program spotlights and celebrates school districts and individual schools across the United States for exemplary dedication to music education and ongoing efforts to ensure equitable access to music learning as part of a well-rounded education.

The award reaches K-12 communities nationwide, offering both recognition and momentum to strengthen and expand music education programs. In 2026, more than 1,000 school districts and schools — including public, private, charter and parochial institutions — have been recognized for outstanding achievement in providing access to high-quality music education.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which reflects the strong support for music education across the entire district," said Brian Cocke, the fine arts specialist for Hoover City Schools. "Our incredible team of music educators from elementary through high school go above and beyond every day to inspire students to grow not only as musicians, but also as active members of our community."

Recipients of the 2026 BCME Awards were selected through a comprehensive application and review process that evaluates key indicators, including funding, instructional time, participation rates, facilities and community support. To uphold the program’s rigor and credibility, all applications were independently reviewed and verified by WolfBrown, a leading research and evaluation firm specializing in education and the arts.

Other school districts to receive the designation this year included Alabaster, Albertville, Auburn, Homewood, Lee County, Shelby County, Trussville and Vestavia Hills.