Hoover 2022 marching band festival coming to the Met Saturday

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester The Hoover High School marching band performs during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Heardmont Park.

The Hoover High School band program this weekend is hosting its 44th Hoover Invitational Marching Festival at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with performances by 17 marching bands.

Gates open at the Hoover Met at 12:30 p.m., and the competition among 16 bands is scheduled to run from 2:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hoover’s competition marching band is scheduled to perform at 8:10 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 8:30 p.m.

Hoover High’s First Edition Jazz Band also is supposed to perform from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for admission cost $12, but children ages 5 and younger get in free. Parking also is free.

Here is the complete schedule, according to the Hoover band’s website:

12:30 p.m. — Gates open

1 p.m. — Concessions open

2:15 p.m. — St. John Paul II Catholic High School

2:30 p.m. — Horseshoe Bend High School

3 p.m. — Demopolis High School

3:15 p.m. — Rogers High School

3:30 p.m. — Haleyville High School

3:45 p.m. — Corner High School

4 p.m. — Tuscaloosa County High School

4:30 p.m. — Pelham High School

4:45 p.m. — Grissom High School

5 p.m. — Mortimer Jordan High School

5:15 p.m. — Spain Park High School

5:30 p.m. — Pearl High School

5:45 p.m. — Brandon High School

6 p.m. — Hoover First Edition Jazz Band (exhibition)

6:50 p.m. — Northwest Rankin High School

7:10 p.m. — Sparkman High School

7:30 p.m. — Grenada High School

7:50 p.m. — Thompson High School

8:10 p.m. — Hoover High School (exhibition)

8:30 p.m. — Awards ceremony

For more information, go to the Hoover band website.