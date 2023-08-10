Hoover kids head back to school for 2023-24 (first day photo gallery)

× 1 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Sara Sanderson × 2 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Daniel and Kei First day of third grade × 3 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Angela Compton First day of senior year × 4 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Alisha Chiaram × 5 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Brymer × 6 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Anna King Chat × 7 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Briana Patrias First day of kindergarten × 8 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Brook Hammon W Freshman year at Hoover High School × 9 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Cara Dawn Byfo × 10 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Cherinita Ladd × 11 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Christy Reisma First day of 10th grade × 12 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Daniel and Kei First day of 10th grade × 13 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Deahanna Silmo My eighth grader is ready. × 14 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Deahanna Silmo We're ready for pre-K and third grade on this rainy day. × 15 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Giselle Carney First day of second grade × 16 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Giselle Carney × 17 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Holly Nixon Mo × 18 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Jenn Jebeles × 19 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Stewar × 20 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Stewar × 21 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Jessie Marie W Ready for first grade × 22 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Jordin Barkley × 23 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Krista Long Ad First day of Simmons Middle School × 24 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Laci Holden × 25 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knigh × 26 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Leah Bradford Brock's Gap Intermediate × 27 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Maggie Lynch G × 28 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Martin Weinber Deer Valley Elementary School second grade × 29 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Beth McKa × 30 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Mitzi Gibbs Ea × 31 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Molly Hammond × 32 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Rachel Owens K × 33 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Sallie White W Homeschoolers. No shoes required. × 34 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Sally White Wa × 35 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Shara Reisman × 36 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Suzanne Rodger × 37 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Tammy Stewart × 38 of 50 Expand First day of middle school and first time to ride bus to school × 39 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Vanessa Ivey S × 40 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Vicki Hand Mor Last first day of school! My senior is off for his first day!! Can’t believe it!! × 41 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Simpson Ninth grade × 42 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandie Price × 43 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Briana Patrias First day of fifth grade × 44 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Shay Miller First day of second grade at South Shades Crest Elementary. × 45 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Neetu Jain First day of first grade × 46 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Martin Weinber Trace Crossings Elementary School pre-kindergarten × 47 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Aviles Ready for our first day, even with a rainy start. × 48 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Cherinita Ladd × 49 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Andrea Eberlei First day of 10th grade × 50 of 50 Expand Photo courtesy of Ami Lea Robins Prev Next

Excitement was in the air as thousands of Hoover children headed back to school for the 2023-24 school year Thursday.

The day started out rainy, but that didn't keep parents from snapping plenty of back-to-school photos. The Hoover Sun asked parents to share their pics, and here are the ones shared Thursday.

You can still add your back-to-school photos in the mix on the Hoover Sun Facebook page in the comments for this post.