Hoover kids head back to school for 2023-24 (first day photo gallery)

Photo courtesy of Sara Sanderson

Photo courtesy of Daniel and Kei

First day of third grade

Photo courtesy of Angela Compton

First day of senior year

Photo courtesy of Alisha Chiaram

Photo courtesy of Allison Brymer

Photo courtesy of Anna King Chat

Photo courtesy of Briana Patrias

First day of kindergarten

Photo courtesy of Brook Hammon W

Freshman year at Hoover High School

Photo courtesy of Cara Dawn Byfo

Photo courtesy of Cherinita Ladd

Photo courtesy of Christy Reisma

First day of 10th grade

Photo courtesy of Daniel and Kei

First day of 10th grade

Photo courtesy of Deahanna Silmo

My eighth grader is ready.

Photo courtesy of Deahanna Silmo

We're ready for pre-K and third grade on this rainy day.

Photo courtesy of Giselle Carney

First day of second grade

Photo courtesy of Giselle Carney

Photo courtesy of Holly Nixon Mo

Photo courtesy of Jenn Jebeles

Photo courtesy of Jessica Stewar

Photo courtesy of Jessica Stewar

Photo courtesy of Jessie Marie W

Ready for first grade

Photo courtesy of Jordin Barkley

Photo courtesy of Krista Long Ad

First day of Simmons Middle School

Photo courtesy of Laci Holden

Photo courtesy of LauraLee Knigh

Photo courtesy of Leah Bradford

Brock's Gap Intermediate

Photo courtesy of Maggie Lynch G

Photo courtesy of Martin Weinber

Deer Valley Elementary School second grade

Photo courtesy of Mary Beth McKa

Photo courtesy of Mitzi Gibbs Ea

Photo courtesy of Molly Hammond

Photo courtesy of Rachel Owens K

Photo courtesy of Sallie White W

Homeschoolers. No shoes required.

Photo courtesy of Sally White Wa

Photo courtesy of Shara Reisman

Photo courtesy of Suzanne Rodger

Photo courtesy of Tammy Stewart

First day of middle school and first time to ride bus to school

Photo courtesy of Vanessa Ivey S

Photo courtesy of Vicki Hand Mor

Last first day of school! My senior is off for his first day!! Can’t believe it!!

Photo courtesy of Brandi Simpson

Ninth grade

Photo courtesy of Brandie Price

Photo courtesy of Briana Patrias

First day of fifth grade

Photo courtesy of Shay Miller

First day of second grade at South Shades Crest Elementary.

Photo courtesy of Neetu Jain

First day of first grade

Photo courtesy of Martin Weinber

Trace Crossings Elementary School pre-kindergarten

Photo courtesy of Emily Aviles

Ready for our first day, even with a rainy start.

Photo courtesy of Cherinita Ladd

Photo courtesy of Andrea Eberlei

First day of 10th grade

Photo courtesy of Ami Lea Robins

Excitement was in the air as thousands of Hoover children headed back to school for the 2023-24 school year Thursday.

The day started out rainy, but that didn't keep parents from snapping plenty of back-to-school photos. The Hoover Sun asked parents to share their pics, and here are the ones shared Thursday.

You can still add your back-to-school photos in the mix on the Hoover Sun Facebook page in the comments for this post.