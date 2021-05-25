Hoover High’s Shah named 1 of 150 Coca-Cola Scholars for 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. Ria Shah, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, was chosen as one of 150 Coca-Cola Scholars across the nation in 2021.

Ria Shah, a 2021 graduate of Hoover High School, was named one of 150 Coca-Cola Scholars from across the nation this year and awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

Shah was selected from among 99,403 applicants for the Coca-Cola Scholars program this year based on her academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

She served as the debate team captain at Hoover High and was on the school’s math team and STEM team.

Shah also started a student leadership program at United Ability, an organization that aims to connect people with disabilities to their communities and empower them to live full and meaningful lives. She said her goal in starting the student leadership program was to better prepare young volunteers to help fulfill the group’s mission.

Shah also has served as a Spanish translator at an urgent care clinic and, as a member of the debate team, researched the effects of high drug prices. She said she has seen the harmful effects of the U.S. health care system from many perspectives.

“I hope to inform policy decisions that propagate affordable medicine and medical services on a national level,” she said.

Shah said it’s an honor to receive the Coca-Cola scholarship and be put with this group of students who are all committed to using their voices, actions and influence to make a difference.

“The Coke Scholars are described as ‘world changers,’” she said. “To me, this title comes with the responsibility of doing just that, changing the world. This means anything from protesting injustice in my community or helping to fight it on a governmental level. On whatever scale, I will put my greatest effort into changing the world into a better place.”

Shah said her biggest role models are her parents, Rahul and Kajal Shah, whom she said left a secure life in India and risked everything they had to come to the United States to build a better life for her. Although they share similar struggles with other parents, she considers them unique in their resolve, charisma and kindness, which are qualities she said they have instilled in her.

In her free time, Shah enjoys rapping, playing tennis with her younger sister, Mahi, and entertaining others with her “bad dad jokes,” she said.

The Coca-Cola Scholars program is a joint effort of The Coca-Cola Co. and Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, including the Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co. With the addition of the 2021 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more 6,450 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $75 million in scholarships over the past 33 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” Foundation President Jane Hale Hopkins said in a news release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”