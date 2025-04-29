Hoover High to put on 'Mamma Mia!' musical May 1-3

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover High School

The Hoover High School choir and theater departments are putting on four performances of the “Mamma Mia!” musical at the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High on May 1-3.

Shows are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. each night (Thursday through Saturday), and there will be a matinee performance Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Music and lyrics for the show are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, and some songs are with Stig Anderson. The musical is based on the book by Catherine Johnson as originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

Tickets cost $10. To buy tickets in advance online, log into myschoolfees.

If you’re already registered on the myschoolfees website, get tickets here.

If you’re new to myschoolfees, register here.

Tickets also may be purchased in person (cash only) in the Hoover High School small theater lobby from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 29-30, or by giving money to a student you know and having that student obtain the ticket in room E-186. Tickets also may be purchased at the door, but sometimes the shows sell out.