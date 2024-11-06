Hoover High to host international potluck dinner, chili cookoff

× Expand File photo Awaze beef tibs, an Ethiopian dish, are prepared at a Birmingham restaurant.

Hoover High School will host its first-ever Potluck and Chili Cook-Off on Thursday, Nov. 7, as a way to highlight the school’s international diversity and share traditional dishes from countries around the world.

Hoover High multilingual families with backgrounds from other countries are invited to bring traditional dishes to showcase food from cultures around the globe. There also will be a friendly chili cookoff competition between Hoover High School police resource officers and the Hoover Fire Department, with students, parents and school staff as judges.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the school’s courtyard and cafeteria and will include music. The time was moved up half an hour from the originally scheduled time due to the Hoover High football playoff game being moved from Friday to Thursday night, Principal Jennifer Hogan said.

Admission to the event is free, but families are asked to bring a dish to share.