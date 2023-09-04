Hoover High SGA taking applications for 2023 homecoming parade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School Hoover High School held its 2021 homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021.

The Hoover High School Student Government Association now is taking applications from companies, groups and individuals who want to participate in the school’s homecoming parade.

The parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, this year has a Mardi Gras theme titled “Homecoming: Let the Good Times Roll,” SGA President Rylie Gullahorn said.

The plan is to start the parade at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship.”

Last year, there were 34 parade entries with more than 1,500 participants, Gullahorn said. Participants the past two years have included numerous school groups, organizations and sports teams, as well as youth football teams and Scout troops, but the SGA welcomes companies and other organizations.

The cost to participate is $30, but all proceeds go to the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families battling childhood cancer, supports childhood cancer research through Children’s of Alabama and increases community awareness of childhood cancer.

The deadline to sign up and pay the registration fee is Sept. 14.

Drivers must be age 25 or older, and each entry is allowed up to two vehicles. Decorated trucks, trailers, cars and buses are permitted, but any other vehicle must be approved. Floats and golf carts are not permitted.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third best-decorated entry, based on how well the entry fulfills this year’s theme. Participants can distribute candy, beads and swag along the parade route, but Tootsie Rolls and Laffy Taffys are not permitted.

The parade will end with a community pep rally at The Ship. There is a mandatory meeting for each parade entry’s main point of contact and driver at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

People interested in participating can fill out an application here and must fill out and return a waiver provided by the city of Hoover by Sept. 20. Those mailing in payment can send it to Hoover SGA, 1000 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, AL 35244.