Hoover High SGA invites public to 2024 homecoming parade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School Student Government Association 210926_HV_homecoming_parade1 The Hoover High School Buccanettes participate in the school's homecoming parade on Sept. 26, 2021

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to the school’s homecoming parade on Sept. 24 and welcomes businesses and organizations to participate in the parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and go from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium along Champions Way to the high school’s on-campus stadium known as “The Ship,” SGA President Nia Brown said. The estimated arrival time at The Ship is 6:45 p.m., at which time there will be a community pep rally.

People in the public are invited to line Champions Way to view the parade. Parking is allowed in the parking lot across from the Hoover Met Complex baseball/softball complex and at Hoover High, but parking lots must be accessed via Learning Lane.

Businesses and organizations that want to participate in the parade should register by Thursday, Sept. 12, at this website. The cost to participate is $30, which must be received at Hoover High School in the form of cash or check by Sept. 12.

Proceeds from the parade fees will go to the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which raises money for research for childhood cancer therapies and supports families battling childhood cancer.

Each parade entry is allowed up to two vehicles. Decorated trucks, cars and buses are permitted, but floats, golf carts and 18-wheelers are not permitted. Any other type of vehicle must be approved.

Prizes will be awarded to the three best-decorated entries, with judges assessing how well each entry follows this year’s theme of “Night of Nights: A High School Musical Homecoming.”

Parade participants may distribute candy, beads and swag along the parade route, but Tootsie Rolls and Laffy Taffys are not permitted.