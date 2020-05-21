Hoover High salutes Class of 2020 'world changers' with 'social distancing' graduation

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover Graduation 2020 Hoover High School honored the 690 graduating members of the Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at the Hoover Met, spaced 6-feet apart, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graduates, faculty and guests were required to wear a face mask upon entrance to the stadium for the ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Hoover High School Class of 2020 took a final bow with a “social distancing” graduation ceremony at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium Thursday night.

About 590 of the 662 seniors in the class took part in the ceremony, wearing face coverings and spread out in chairs 6 feet apart on the baseball field in an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Family members spread out across the stadium, which seats at least 10,000, in similar fashion, with space between household groups.

“This ceremony is incredibly different than any that have come before tonight,” Hoover High Principal John Montgomery said. “But what is not different is that the world needs you, our graduates, now more than ever before. We need your creativity, your diversity, your ease with technology, and we need your curiosity, intelligence and courage to fight for what’s right.”

Montgomery said he found himself a little overwhelmed thinking about what to say to this graduating class as everyone is still facing an international pandemic.

“These past months have been marked with a shortened school year, time away from classmates and fear of our lives being forever changed,” Montgomery said. “We do not need to dwell on our current circumstances, but we need to use these to propel us forward.”

This particular class had many milestone moments taken from them as they missed the last couple of months of school, but they also were the recipients of generosity, attention and kindness that no previous senior class has experienced, Montgomery said.

He encouraged them to focus on that kindness shown to them and commit to returning it to the world.

More than 43 percent of the seniors in Hoover’s Class of 2020 were offered academic, athletic and talent-based scholarships totaling almost $30 million, Montgomery said. The graduates are headed to more than 210 colleges and universities all over the country, while others are going into the military or directly into the workforce, he said.

“Regardless of what path they take after graduation, we know that they are changed by our current circumstances, but also by the education, friendships and opportunities received at Hoover High School,” he said. “Trust in your heart and your head, and continue to be a champion in all you do.”

'UNCERTAINTY MAY BE THE NEW NORM'

Abhinav Gullapalli, one of two valedictorians who spoke Thursday night, said the social distancing that this group of seniors has experienced likely helped them transition better into the next phase of their lives.

“We must get comfortable with being uncomfortable, residing outside our comfort zones,” Gullapalli said. “Uncertainty may be the new norm, but we all have the power to charge forward with hope and optimism.”

Graduating from one of the largest and most diverse schools in the state has countless benefits, he said. They have gotten to experience many championships in academic, athletic and elective activities and been able to work with the best mentors and brightest minds, he said.

“We must strive to continue this legacy and give back to our community,” Gullapalli said. “Stepping out from the shelter of our school and childhood and into the real world, we must brace ourselves for the biggest challenges yet to come. I challenge you all to never give up and keep growing. Seeking continuous improvement can be daunting, but we don’t have to do everything by ourselves. As we forge our own paths and find our place in the world, we must remember that we are not alone. All of us have the responsibility to use our talents and strengths to make the world a better place.”

MEMORIES & FRIENDSHIPS

Jeppa Kilgore, the senior class president, thanked their teachers, parents and school administrators who pushed them to finish their high school careers strong, even though they faced hard times the past few months.

He reflected back on what it was like four years ago as “panicked freshmen running up and down the halls.

“Now that we’re about to walk over the finish line, it’s a bit crazy that all of us would give anything to have those last three months of school together,” Kilgore said said. “Our time together these past four years has seemed short, but the memories and friendships we have made will last forever.”

He hopes that when they look back at the past four years, they won’t measure them by their GPAs or ACT scores, but by those long-lasting memories they made together.

'WORLD CHANGERS'

Anjali Thottassery, a second valedictorian who spoke, also reflected on what it was like to be a freshman, walking through the halls of Hoover High the first time.

“I remember the way my legs trembled and the sweat on my palms. I remember the way my heart raced, but it wasn’t because it was the first day of high school,” she said. “It was because of what was coming for the next four years. The mix of excitement and uncertainty was a clear indication of the high expectations I had.”

She never would have dreamed in a million years how their senior year turned out, she said.

“The way we ended our year was extremely disappointing,” Thottassery said. “I myself have felt all the emotions and frustrations that these events have led to. Even though it is OK to feel those disappointments, it is not OK to have it hold you back from your future goals and accomplishments we are so prepared for achieving. Whatever lies ahead of us, I am confident that we are equipped with the necessary lessons from our teachers and administrators on how to conquer it.”

Thottassery said there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding this monumental graduation ceremony, but she knows one thing for sure.

“I graduated with world changers,” she said. “And I can’t wait to see your future victories.”

