Hoover High's Lisa Carey named 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lisa Carey 12-17-18 (1) Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, at left, is surprised with the news that she is the Hoover school district's 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. At right is the school district's director of curriculum and instruction, Autumm Jeter. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lisa Carey 12-17-18 (3) Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, is surprised with the news that she is the Hoover school district's 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, as she works with 11th-grader Adam Newman. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lisa Carey 12-17-18 (4) Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, at left, gives a hug to Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, after informing Carey that she is the Hoover school district's 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lisa Carey 12-17-18 (5) Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, center, poses for a photo with administrators after being informed she is the Hoover school district's 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Others from left are Hoover High Assistant Principal Dona Smiley, Principal Don Hulin, Superintendent Kathy Murphy, and assistant principals John Montgomery, Brad Hayn and Jennifer Hogan. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lisa Carey 12-17-18 (2) Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, is the Hoover school district's 2018-19 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Prev Next

Hoover school officials today announced Lisa Carey, an instructional support teacher at Hoover High School, as the Hoover school district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Carey is in her 18th year of teaching and fifth year at Hoover High. She has taught in three states in both general education and special education classrooms, and provided instruction at every grade level, including undergraduate college courses. She also has taught every core content area.

As an instructional support teacher in an inclusion setting at Hoover High, Carey works with all students, but she often takes on students with multiple difficulties.

She also serves on the Hoover High School Finley Committee and Faculty Diversity Council, and is the facilitator for the Student Diversity Council.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, Hoover High Principal Don Hulin and other central office and Hoover High administrators surprised Carey with the news of her selection this afternoon in front of some of her students.

Hulin said with all the positive things she does for students, he felt her selection as Secondary Teacher of the Year was a no-brainer. He also thinks she has a great shot of becoming the Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Jennifer Hogan, an assistant principal at Hoover High in charge of curriculum and technology, wrote in a recommendation letter that Carey is one of the strongest teachers with whom she has worked in her 25 years in education.

“Her knowledge of adolescent development combined with her mastery of instructional strategies becomes a strong force for helping students to be successful,” Hogan wrote.

Carey is a perpetual learner who always seeks what is best for students, Hogan said.

“She has a servant’s heart and puts her students first. She is one of the most humble teachers I know, and she is quick to credit her students and not herself when they are successful.”

Joseph Hutchings, a history teacher who has co-taught with Carey since 2014, said in a recommendation letter that Carey has consistently raised the level of pedagogy and student-teacher relationships every day in his classroom. Her creativity and unwillingness to accept mediocre teaching has greatly impacted student learning, he said.

Carey takes ordinary assignments and greatly increases student engagement and understanding of the material, Hutchings said. She also individually creates and modifies every test and assignment for students with special challenges, he said.

“Mrs. Carey works far beyond the typical hours for any teacher in this building,” Hutchings wrote. “I pride myself on staying late to volunteer, grade and help out around the school when needed, yet Mrs. Carey’s car is routinely one of the last ones in the parking lot, and one of the first ones parked when I arrive in the morning. That results in a level of differentiated personal instruction unlike anything seen in most classrooms.”

She maintains personal relationships with students and their families and knows her students’ individual struggles and family situations because she genuinely cares about every one, Hutchings said.

“She truly teaches the whole person, rather than just focusing on grades,” he said. Every student with whom she works leaves better prepared than he or she entered that classroom, regardless of any difficulties. She is a consummate pedagogue, problem-solver and life coach rolled into one.”

Sam and Kathy Fair, who have a son with autism, said in a recommendation letter that after Carey arrived at Hoover High School, they saw the academic performance, social skills and confidence of their son reach new heights.

They often would receive emails from her, written at 4:30 a.m., discussing opportunities for improving his performance, and she held him accountable for his behavior and academic performance, they said.

“Projections for Hunter’s future drastically changed from he might be able to attend Jefferson State with help from the Lakeshore Foundation, to earning his way into acceptance at UAB, based on academic performance and ACT scores,” the Fairs wrote.

Carey also understands the importance of social benchmarks and made arrangements for 13 special needs students to attend the prom in style, with a stretch Hummer limousine, dinner at Outback Steakhouse and a $50 gift certificate for tuxes and incidentals, the Fairs said.

She helped resolve issues with UAB Disability Student Services and still encourages Hunter to reach his full potential through Facebook, email and in person, they said. “There is a special place in heaven for people like her.”

Carey said winning Secondary Teacher of the Year for the Hoover district is absolutely surreal. When asked why she likes being a teacher, she said it’s because at the end of the day, she just wants to leave the world a better place.

She and her husband, Clay, are in their fourth year living in the Bluff Park community. They have two children who attend Bluff Park Elementary and Simmons Middle School.

Read about Hoover's 2018-19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.