Hoover High invites public to homecoming parade Aug. 26

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend or participate in a homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Champions Way, which is the road leading to the new baseball/softball fields in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The parade will proceed along Champions Way, turn left onto Buccaneer Drive, right onto the Hoover High School main entrance road and right toward the on-campus stadium. A pep rally will take place immediately after the parade in the stadium, SGA President Will Stallworth said.

Participants in the parade will include the Hoover Bucs football team, band, Buccanettes dance team, cheerleaders, members of the homecoming court, several school organizations, a Boy Scout troop and several businesses, Stallworth said.

Any business, organization or individual interested in being in the parade should register through the QR code below.

Registration costs $30 and must be paid to Hoover High School by Aug. 12. Proceeds from the homecoming parade, dance and spirit nights will go to the Hope for Autumn Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families battling childhood cancer, supports childhood cancer research through Children’s of Alabama and increases community awareness of childhood cancer.

Nominees for homecoming king also will be competing to see who can raise the most money for the Hope for Autumn Foundation, and the student body will vote to determine the homecoming queen, Stallworth said. The homecoming king and queen will be announced at the homecoming game on Friday, Aug. 27, he said.