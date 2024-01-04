Hoover High evacuated due to potential gas leak

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover High School Sept 2015 Hoover High School in Hoover, Ala.

Hoover High School was evacuated this morning and the school closed for in-person classes after a potential gas leak was detected.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building about 7:40 a.m. as police and fire officials arrived on the scene to begin assessing the situation, and school officials made the decision to make this an e-learning day, according to a statement from the school system.

Parents and students were emailed details, and teachers will post assignments online for students. Buses were returning students to their bus stops.

Also, Hoover High students who attend the Riverchase Career Connection Center were advised not to attend school there in person either.