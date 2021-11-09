Hoover High competition marching band snags 2nd state championship

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dis 211109_HV_Band_champs4 Members of the Hoover High School competition marching band celebrate the school's second 7A state championship at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dis 211109_HV_Band_champs3 Drum majors for the Hoover High School competition marching band celebrate the school's second 7A state championship with band director Ryan Fitchpatrick at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The drum majors, from left, are Will Stallworth, Dalton Dismukes, Kathryn Baker and Mia Ujueta. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dis 211109_HV_Band_champs5 Leaders of the Hoover High School competition marching band celebrate the school's second 7A state championship at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. From left are weapons captain Kenadie Edwards, color guard captain Jordan Singer and drum majors Will Stallworth, Mia Ujueta, Kathryn Baker and Dalton Dismukes. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dis 211109_HV_Band_champs1 Members of the Hoover High School competition marching band celebrate the school's second 7A state championship at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Tracy True Dis 211109_HV_Band_champs2 Leaders of the Hoover High School competition marching band celebrate the school's second 7A state championship at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. From left are weapons captain Kenadie Edwards, color guard captain Jordan Singer and drum majors Will Stallworth, Mia Ujueta, Dalton Dismukes and Kathryn Baker. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Kelsea Schafer 211109_HV_Band_champs6 Prev Next

The Hoover High School competition marching band recently captured its second 7A state championship.

The 185-member auditioned band on Oct. 30 competed against four other 7A bands for the championship this year at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. They came out on top over Bob Jones, James Clemens, Sparkman and Thompson.

The Hoover band won first place in visual performance, music performance and general effect (storyline), said Matthew Cicero, one of three associate directors for the band.

“We are fortunate we had the chance to perform this year because last year the state championships didn’t happen due to COVID,” Cicero told the Hoover school board Tuesday night as he spoke in place of director Ryan Fitchpatrick, who was out of town for professional development. “We were happy to have the opportunity to come back and defend the state title we won in 2019. We’re certainly proud of these students.”

Will Stallworth, one of four drum majors this year, said it was amazing to be a part of a second state championship. “It’s the best way to end my senior year,” Stallworth said.

Because 2019 was the first year there was a marching band state championship competition and there wasn’t one held last year, this was the first opportunity for half of the band to ever participate in a state championship competition, Stallworth said.

They did a great job and had more energy than of the years he has experienced, he said. This year’s band also placed fifth at a Bands of America competition in Clarksville, Tennessee, in September, Stallworth said.