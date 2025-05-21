Hoover High Class of 2025 offered $44 million in scholarships

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Members of the Hoover HIgh School Class of 2025 gather at UAB's Bartow Arena prior to their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Hoover High School celebrates the graduation of 679 seniors at UAB's Bartow Arena on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Hoover High School celebrates the graduation of 679 seniors at UAB's Bartow Arena on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Prev Next

Hoover High School celebrated the graduation of 679 seniors in the Class of 2025 Wednesday night at UAB’s Bartow Arena.

This year’s graduating class was offered $44.4 million in scholarships and accepted $18.2 million of those scholarships, school officials said. Sixty-two percent of the senior class received at least one scholarship offer.

Hoover’s Class of 2025 had a graduation rate of 98.9%. The seniors were accepted into 234 colleges and universities across the country. Seventy-three percent of them will attend a four-year college, and 18% will attend a two-year college after graduation, while 5.5% are headed either into the military or straight into a job, and 3% are undecided on their post-high school plans, school officials said.

The Class of 2025 had 13 National Merit Finalists, 198 students with a GPA of 4.0 or higher and 104 students who scored a 30 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam.

The crowd at Bartow Arena heard remarks from Senior Class President Briggs Marett, valedictorians Madison Lopez and Raghavan Madabushi and Principal Jennifer Hogan. The Ten Bucs Worth men’s ensemble sang the national anthem, and the Grace Note women’s ensemble performed the alma mater.