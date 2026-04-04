Hoover High 2026 Just Jazz Spring Concert to feature Wycliffe Gordon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School Renowned trombonist Wycliffe Gordon

Hoover High School’s band program is putting on its 2026 Just Jazz Spring Concert this Tuesday night, April 7.

The concert will be in the Hoover High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. and will include performances by all three of the school’s jazz bands (First Edition, Hoover Jam and JB3).The event also will feature renowned trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, the director of jazz studies at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia, as a guest soloist with each of Hoover’s jazz bands.

Gordon is a veteran member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and original member of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. He arranged the theme song of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” which is heard daily around the world, and he has performed with famous musicians such as David Sanborn, Paul Simon, Natalie Merchant, Rene Marie, Ricky Skaggs, Doc Severinsen, Dizzy Gillespie and Arturo Sandoval.

“We’re so lucky to get him,” said Sallie Vines White, Hoover’s associate band director and jazz band director.

Gordon played with the Hoover High First Edition jazz band at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago several years back, and “it’s nice to have been back with us,” Vines White said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Tuesday night’s concert is free and open to the public and is part of Hoover High School’s celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month.