Hoover goes back to school: Hoover schools shift into high gear with automotive academy

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Emily Reed. Instructors Thaddeus Oliver, left, and Ricky Newton lead Hoover’s new Automotive Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. The program gives students hands-on training for careers in the high-demand automotive industry. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Tim Stephens. Athletic facilities at Spain Park High School are getting a facelift for the 2025-26 school year, including new stadium lights at Jaguar Stadium and a new $1 million locker room. Prev Next

When Hoover students step into the new Automotive Academy this fall, they’ll feel like they’re already on the job — surrounded by sports car murals and working bays inside a sleek garage designed for hands-on learning in one of Alabama’s fastest-growing industries.

Hoover City Schools opens the 2025-26 school year Aug. 7, welcoming students back with a slate of changes — from new programs and leadership to technology upgrades and policies aimed at keeping students focused and prepared for success.

Leading the way is the new Automotive Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, which gives students a unique opportunity to train for careers in the state’s booming automotive field while still in high school.

NEW AUTOMOTIVE ACADEMY

The Automotive Academy opened this summer at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, also known as RC3. The academy gives 10th- through 12th-grade students hands-on experience in the automotive industry — a field in high demand for skilled workers.

“The ultimate goal of this particular automotive track is to prepare these students to thrive in the automotive industry,” said Natalie Coleman, RC3 Career Tech Specialist. “We know there is no lack of supply of automotive dealerships here in Hoover along U.S. Highway 31. We started having conversations a couple of years ago with some of these dealerships about how there was no pipeline for getting new technicians to come work in this field.”

“These places are looking for individuals who are skilled. So the ultimate goal is for students to be able to take these courses provided to them and at the end of their time in the Academy, be able to find employment in the automotive industry.”

Currently, 43 students are enrolled for the first year of the program, with a goal of growing to about 100 by the third year. With the Automotive Academy, RC3 now offers seven career pathways and will have more than 750 students this year — about 100 more than last year. Students from Hoover and Spain Park High School rotate to RC3 in four shifts throughout the day. Those in the automotive program spend roughly half their school day at RC3, taking English and math alongside their technical courses.

Coleman said the two instructors were chosen for their extensive industry experience. Ricky Newton, who brings more than 38 years at Long-Lewis Ford, was selected as the lead instructor. “I retired at the end of June and was looking forward to helping a new generation of students learn to love the automotive industry,” he said. He is joined by Thaddeus Oliver, a master mechanic with more than 15 years of experience at Toyota and Lexus.

Cedric McCarroll was named the new coordinator for RC3 and district Career and Technical Education director in July. He brings 24 years of education experience, most recently as assistant principal at McAdory High School, where he helped launch two CTE programs and improve college and career readiness. Before that, at Pelham High School, his leadership increased industry-recognized credentials and College and Career Readiness rates.

McCarroll now oversees all RC3 operations and CTE efforts, working with principals, district staff and business partners to expand opportunities in career exploration, college readiness and work-based learning.

Coleman added that the program will give students a strong foundation in automotive electrical components and other skills identified by local industry partners. “We wanted to create the Automotive Academy to meet the specific needs in the industry so when we started talking about what we would offer we had a lot of people show up to the table,” she said. “We had a lot of representatives from people in the automotive field give us information on internship opportunities, employment options, etc. They even gave us feedback on the curriculum and how it should flow. We really value their input because at the end of the day we are training students to go work for them.”

In addition to the Automotive Academy, RC3 also houses pathways in culinary and hospitality, cyber innovation, fire science, health science, cosmetology and barbering, and skilled trades such as construction and welding.

The academy is just one of the new things in Hoover Schools. Here is a rundown of other big changes:

NEW LEADERS

Expand Dr. Kristi Sayers

Kristi Sayers was named the new principal of Hoover High School in July. With more than 32 years in education, Sayers brings a deep knowledge of instructional leadership and a long connection to the district, having taught in Hoover City Schools for more than 14 years.

“I’m excited to return to a district and community that mean so much to me,” Sayers said. “Hoover High School has a proud tradition, and I look forward to supporting the students, staff, and families as we work together to continue that legacy of excellence.”

Sayers previously served as principal of Oak Mountain High School for seven years, where she implemented a continuous improvement plan and raised student achievement. Her work has earned several honors, including District 5 Alabama High School Principal of the Year. After retiring, she continued supporting schools statewide through FranklinCovey Education.

Kari Tibbs was appointed assistant principal at Deer Valley Elementary. Tibbs, who has worked in the district for more than 24 years, served as assistant principal at Berry Middle for 11 years before retiring last year. She stayed involved as an administrative substitute before officially taking the Deer Valley role in June.

Andrea Fordham, a Hoover graduate with more than 20 years of experience, is the new principal of R.F. Bumpus Middle School. Fordham most recently was assistant principal at Pelham Park Middle, where she led initiatives focused on achievement and teacher development. She replaces Donna Burke, who retired after 34 years with the district.

NEW FACILITIES

Spain Park High School students will see improvements on their own campus this year, including a $1.08 million renovation of locker rooms that serve more than 600 athletes across multiple sports, with phased work continuing into next fall. New lights at the Jaguars’ football field are set to debut at the Aug. 29 home opener against Hoover.

Berry Middle School, which feeds into Spain Park, also is slated for athletic restroom and storage upgrades, scheduled to be completed by spring 2026.

NEW CELLPHONE RULES

A new state law now requires students to keep cellphones and other devices turned off and stored during the school day. Hoover’s policy allows high school students to keep phones in backpacks, as long as they remain off from first to final bell. Middle and elementary students must store devices before school starts and keep them put away.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox acknowledged the adjustment will take time. “Habits are hard to break. The first few weeks will be the most challenging,” he said. “We’re all going to hear about it from lots of different people. Parents are accustomed right now to having immediate connection with their kids. Sometimes we have a more difficult time with change than our kids do.”

Board President Alan Paquette noted students elsewhere have embraced similar policies over time. “Students in Virginia initially fought a change like this but after a year were saying it was the best thing to be free from their phones for an extended time,” he said.

Maddox added, “There’s something peaceful and reassuring about it. It’s a lot of peer pressure. It’s a lot of social media pressure. I think there’s going to be so many benefits. I wonder, especially in our secondary schools, how this is going to impact student achievement. It has to be a positive.”

NEW INSTRUCTIONAL COACHES

For the first time, Hoover’s middle schools will have instructional coaches — one each at Berry, Bumpus and Simmons — to support teachers and enhance learning.

“This is really going to enable teachers at the middle school to receive support and assistance from the instructional coaches,” said Whitney Cook, coordinator of secondary curriculum. “We are very excited about this opportunity.”

NEW TECHNOLOGY

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Above: A new state law prohibits cellphones and other electronic devices on a student’s person during the school day. Staff photo.Kristi Sayers is the principal at Hoover High School.

Hoover also launches Routefinder PLUS this year, a new transportation management system aimed at improving efficiency, safety and communication. The system will let staff adjust routes more quickly and alert families to changes through email notifications.

“We spent nearly a year exploring the best solutions available to improve our transportation services,” said Brad Hayn, director of transportation. “Routefinder PLUS stood out for its features and flexibility, which will directly benefit our students, families and staff.”

As Hoover launches these initiatives, district leaders say the Automotive Academy captures the district’s vision of preparing students for success beyond the classroom.

“Career and technical education opens doors for students and empowers them to see what is possible,” McCarroll said. “I look forward to working with the students, educators, and community partners to help students find their path to success.”